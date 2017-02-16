Washington DC takes top rankings for James Beard Award nominations

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 20: GM Andrew Limberg serving Summer Red Curry & Coconut Rice at Pineapple & Pearls. (Photo by Dixie D. Vereen/For The Washington Post via Getty Images) (Photo: The Washington Post, 2016 The Washington Post)

The nationally revered James Beard Foundation Awards are annual awards presented by the James Beard Foundation for excellence in cuisine and culinary education in the United States - and let us tell you, Washington DC showed up this year! With tons of nominations and the opportunity to win "Best New Restaurant" of the year, we can't wait to see the winners list in April! Here's a list of the semi-finalists in DC:

Best New Restaurant:

• Pineapple & Pearls (715 8th St. SE)

• Sweet Home Café at the National Museum of African American History and Culture (1400 Constitution Ave. NW)

Rising Chef Star of the Year

Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic (DC, DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

• Amy Brandwein, Centrolina (974 Palmer Alley, NW)

• Tom Cunanan, Bad Saint (3226 11th St. NW)

• Mike Friedman, All-Purpose (1250 9th St. NW)

• Seng Luangrath, Thip Khao (3462 14th St. NW)

• Cedric Maupillier, Convivial (801 O St. NW)

• Nobu Yamazaki, Sushi Taro (1503 17th St. NW)

Outstanding Baker

• Mark Furstenberg, Bread Furst (4434 Connecticut Ave. NW)

Outstanding Bar Program

• Columbia Room (124 Blagden Alley, NW)

Outstanding Chef

• Fabbio Trabocchi (Fiola, Casa Luca, Fiola Mare, Sfoglina)

• Eric Ziebold (Kinship, 1015 7th St. NW)

Outstanding Restaurant

• Jaleo (480 7th St. NW)

• Rasika (633 D St. NW)

Outstanding Restaurateur

• Ashok Bajaj, Knightsbridge Restaurant Group (Rasika, Bindaas, NoPa Kitchen and Bar, Bombay Club, etc)

Outstanding Service

• Fiola (601 Pennsylvania Ave. NW)

• Marcel's by Robert Wiedmaier (2401 Pennsylvania Ave. NW)

Outstanding Wine Program

• Komi (1509 17th St. NW)

