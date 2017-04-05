Couple's morning coffee (Photo: vladans)

It's Women's History Month and what better way to celebrate than with a delicious breakfast in bed for that special woman in your life. Celebrity Chef and cookbook author Mark Bailey is here to help us celebrate with "All Things Waffles", here is his waffles over Jamaican coffee recipe:

Ingredients

3/4 fluid ounce dark rum

3/4 fluid ounce coffee flavored liqueur

1 cup brewed coffee

2 tablespoons whipped cream

1 chocolate covered coffee bean

Directions

Pour rum and coffee liqueur into a decorative coffee glass. Fill glass/mug with hot coffee. Top with a dollop of whipped cream and garnish with a stroopwafel.

Want more articles like this? Follow Great Day Washington on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram for more! Watch everyday at 9am on WUSA9.

© 2017 WUSA-TV