Vegetarian Paella: A taste of Spain

Paella is an ancient Spanish dish from the east coast of Spain. It's known as Spain’s “National Dish” and usually features meat or seafood. Chef Javier Cuestra from Taberna del Alabardero shared his easy-to-make vegetarian recipe will bring the essence of Spain to your kitchen!

Vegetarian Paella (Serves 6 People)

Ingredients:

1 tbsp. olive oil

1 cup chopped onion

3 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 cup chopped tomato

½ cup of Mushrooms, Buttons

1/4 tsp. saffron threads, crushed

1 cup Arborio rice or another short-grain rice

2 cups Vegetable broth

½ cup Fresh green peas (or frozen)

12 each Asparagus

6 each Piquillo Peppers

½ White Beans

½ Green Beans

6 each Green Asparagus

Salt, to taste



Cooking Directions:

Step 1 - Heat oil in a large Paellera pan over medium-high heat sauté al the garlic till golden Brown, add the Pepper and the onions, sautéed them for 4 minutes, add the Mushrooms.



Step 2 - Add the saffron; cook 1 minute, Add the rice, and broth to pan; bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer 25 minutes or until rice is tender.



Step 3 - Add Rest of the Vegetables, the beans, asparagus and peas to the pan.

Step 4 - Cover and cook 8 minutes over medium heat.

Step 5 - Remove from heat, and stir in the Piquillo pepper. Let stand 5 minutes.



