Vegan Chile Rellenos

Jose Andres’ Oyamel Concina Mexicana celebrates the Day of the Dead with dishes inspired by loved ones who have passed on. Chile Rellenos were a childhood favorite of Cesar Chavez. They are typically filled with ground meat but because Cesar Chavez became a vegan, this recipe uses seasonal squashes, fruits and nuts for the filling.

Picadillo de Calabaza

Ingredients:

• 1/2 cup canola oil

• 1 ea white onion, diced

• 3 ea garlic cloves, minced

• 2 ea plum tomtoes

• 1 ea grannysmith apple

• 1 ea ripe plantain

• ½ cup pecan pieces

• ¼ cup pumpkin seeds

• ½ ea spaghetti squash

• ½ ea kabocha squash

• 3 tbsp kosther salt

• 1 tsp oregano

• 1 tbsp cider vinegar

• 20 ea cubanelle/banana peppers

Preparation:

1. Pre heat oven to 325 F. Place pecans on a sheet tray and toast for 10 minutes in the oven. Remove the pecans from the oven and allow to cool. Once cool transfer the pecans to a large mixing bowl.

2. Next place the pumpkin seeds on the sheet tray and toast for 10 minutes in the oven. Remove from the oven and allow to cool. Once cool transfer the seeds to the mixing bowl with the pecans.

3. Raise the oven temperature to 350 F. Cut the spaghetti squash in half. Place the spaghetti squash cut side down on the sheet tray. Roast in the oven for approximately 45 minutes. Remove the squash from the oven and allow to cool. Once the squash is cool enough to handle using fork remove the thread like flesh from the squash and place in mixing bowl with nuts. The texture of these threads should be al dente not mushy.

4. Next peel the apple, plantain and kabocha squash. Discard the apple, plantain and squash seeds. Small dice the apple, plantain, squash and the tomatoes.

5. Heat a large saute pan over medium heat and add half the oil. Once the oil is hot begin to saute the plantians until lightly browned and then transfer to the mixing bowl. Add a little more oil and saute the kabocha squash. Once the squash is softens to al dente transfer to the mixing bowl.

6. Heat the large saute pan again over medium heat and add the other half of the oil. Once the oil is hot add the onions and garlic. Sautee until the onions become translucent. Next add the diced tomatoes and cook until the tomato liquid evaporates. Finally add the apples, cook everything for another 3 minutes. Season to taste with the salt and oregano. Transfer the contents of the saute pan to the mixing bowl. Using a spatula mix everything together until all the ingredients are evenly incorporated. Season the mix with the vinegar. Transfer the mixture to a sheet pan to cool to room temperature.

7. While the mixture is cooling char the peppers. Carefully char the skin over a burner.

8. Place the charred chiles in a sealed container and allow them to steam for 30 minutes.

9. Peel the chiles.

10. Carefully open the chiles up and remove the seeds and veins. Do not remove the stem of the chile or make more than one hole in the chile.

11. Fill the chile with ¼ cup of picadillo.

12. Carefully wrap the peppers closed so that they resemble a fresh, whole chile.

13. Lay the finished chiles on a parchement lined sheet tray in a single layer.

14. The peppers can be eaten room temperature or reheated in a 300 F oven until the filling is hot approximately 10 minutes.

Serve with the salsa!

Tomato-Arbol Salsa

Ingredients:

• 1.5# Tomatoes Plum

• 1.5 oz Garlic cloves

• 8 ea Chile arbol

• ½ ea onion

Preparation:

1. Char the tomatoes on a grill or sear them on a comal until cooked through

2. While the tomatoes are cooking mince the garlic and small dice the onions.

3. Sweat the onions, garlic and chile arbol in vegetable oil.

4. Once the onions are tender transfer the contents of the pan to a blender.

5. Add the cooked tomatoes to the blender and puree the sauce until smooth.

© 2017 WUSA-TV