Veal burger recipe from BRABO

Wesley Young, WUSA 7:20 AM. EDT May 04, 2017

If your family is begging for burger night again, but you're looking for something new this time, we've got you covered. Here's a delicious dish from BRABO for a veal burger that the entire family will love, even if you don't tell the kids it's veal at first... 
 
Here's what you'll need:
 
Ingredients: 
Ground veal 7 oz.
Chopped Thyme 1 pinch
Salt & pepper to taste
 
Instructions:
Mix all together, make a patty and seared with olive oil, top with one piquillo pepper and a generous slice of Emmental cheese.
 
