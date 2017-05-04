Veal burger recipe from BRABO

Veal Burger

If your family is begging for burger night again, but you're looking for something new this time, we've got you covered. Here's a delicious dish from BRABO for a veal burger that the entire family will love, even if you don't tell the kids it's veal at first...

Here's what you'll need:

Ingredients:

Ground veal 7 oz.

Chopped Thyme 1 pinch

Salt & pepper to taste

Instructions :

Mix all together, make a patty and seared with olive oil, top with one piquillo pepper and a generous slice of Emmental cheese.

Try out this DELISH twist on a classic at your next burger night, and let us know how it goes @greatdaywash

Facebook, Twitter & Instagram for more! Watch weekdays at 9am on WUSA9. Want more recipes like this? Follow Great Day Washington onfor more! Watch weekdays at 9am on WUSA9.

© 2017 WUSA-TV