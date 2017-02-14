Valentine's Day culinary specials at Union Market

Union Market (Photo: BIRKENT STUDIO)

If you haven't made plans for Valentines Day we've got you covered.

Spend the evening at Union Market, the perfect date spot for last minute "paroozing" and great food. This is a great date spot for new relationships and old!



Al Volo

The Italian restaurant will serve red, beet-shaped ravioli stuff with goat cheese and thyme, served for a limited time only.



Craft Kombucha

The kombucha brewery will be rolling out kombucha floats over the weekend in two sweet flavors. "Raspberry Sparker" will be made with Dolceazza's Raspberry Sorbetto and Elderflower kombucha. "Ginger Beer Float" will be made with Little Baby's Vanilla-Clove Ice Cream and Ginger kombucha. They will also be selling two floats for $10 all day on Valentine's day, perfect for sharing.

Cotton & Reed

The new rum distillery will host a "Punch Crunk Love" party, with themed punches by guest bartenders from D.C.'s top bars. Facebook RSVP is required here.

Saison Wafelbar

The Belgian sweet-and-savory waffle shop will be serving handcrafted Belgian chocolates for Valentine's Day.

Toli Moli

Buy any two noodle dishes from the Southeast Asian shop and get a free Lovebird Falooda.

