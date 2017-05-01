Unique gifts for Mother's Day 2017

Family giving mother flowers (Photo: BananaStock)

Mothers are the backbone of the family. They're constantly motivating you, feeding you with food for your mind and your stomach, and even through the nagging they always have your back. Whether it's your mother, aunt, grandma or sister, these special ladies deserve the best. This list will provide you with gift ideas, specially tailored to that lady in your life.

1: For the tech mom: A charging dock set is perfect for moms who are up to speed on all things digital and stays on her devices. This particular one comes with a lighting cord and has a dock space for an apple watch and iPhone.

2: For the mom who's always misplacing things: As busy people on the go, Mother's tend to forget where they placed their belongings. Enter the helpful little device, Tile-Mate, the Bluetooth connected device that you can attach to practically anything and it can locate the item. Can't find your phone? Simply double press the button on the Tile mate to make your phone ring (even when it's on silent!)

3: For the bath bomb mom: After a long day of completing her motherly duties, what better way to unwind than with a bath. This set is compatible to Lush, vegan and cruelty-free, and comes with 6 unique ultra moisturizing fizzy bombs.

4: For the mom that doesn't ask for much: This "What I Love About Mom" fill in journal is simple, but a more personal gift. Fill the pages with loving, hilarious, and honest anecdotes, that your mom will read over again and again.

5: For the mom that loves music: If your mama is the musical type, a Spotify gift card is a great choice. For 3 months mom can stream all her favorite tunes with Spotify Premium. As a bonus tip, you can make your mom a special mother's day playlist!

6: For the culinary mom: This customizable bamboo cutting board brings a special uniqueness to mom's kitchen. Select a state that's significant to her, engrave your family's name and give mom a reminder of where it all began.

7: For the fashion forward mom: If your mom is a trend setter, she'll need the perfect bag to compliment her. Get something that's not only chic, but spacious as well.

