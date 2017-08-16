Unique date ideas: August 18-21

It may not be Valentine's Day, but it's always a perfect time to make your significant other happy! You and your other half will love these date night destinations all around the DMV!

Food heaven

It's DC Restaurant Week! This means: deals, deals, and more deals at all the tastiest restaurants in DC! If you haven't been out on a romantic candlelit dinner in a while, this weekend is the time! With special restaurants having fixed menus, you won't need to worry about what to order either!

Winter in August

The sun may be blaring, but this weekend you can experience a bit of a winter wonderland! At the National Harbor in Maryland, they are hosting a Summer Snow Globe party! Inside this huge snow globe is live music, cocktails, and delicious food! Cool down at this party on August 19th, 20th, and 21st!

Take a hike

The days of summer are winding down, so soak up the sun hiking through one of Virginia's most gorgeous trails: Prince William Forest Park. You and your partner will adore walking through the forest taking in all the beautiful scenery.

