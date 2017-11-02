(Photo: Sheppard, Markette)

Tyrese Gibson finds himself in a social media firestorm that pits him against Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in an actor squabble that could affect the fate of the popular Fast & Furious movie franchise.

On Wednesday, the 38-year-old actor posted a message to his 9 million Instagram followers stating that if Johnson was going to be in the next movie, then he would not be a part of it.

“I’m sorry to announce that if Dwayne is in Fast 9 there will [be] no more Roman Peirce,” Gibson wrote. Gibson went on the call The Rock, “selfish.”

(Photo: Sheppard, Markette)

The statement comes after months of tension brewing between the two action stars involving The Rock getting his own Fast & Furious spin-off, which delayed the development of Fast 9 by a full year, according to an Entertainment Tonight report.

In response to the off-screen drama, Johnson has taken the opportunity to plug his new movie, which based on his Fast character Agent Luke Hobbs.

"The more opportunities we can create, the better for the fans. Smart business," said Johnson. "Let’s have some FUN and to quote, Hobbs the boss, if you don’t like it, we’re happy to beat that a** like a Cherokee drum."

The new Hobbs movie is set to be released in April of 2019. Meanwhile, Fast 9 is set to come out in 2020 with an announcement already made that Gibson would reprise his role as Pierce, according to IMDB. But an unnamed source told Entertainment Tonight that he could “absolutely” be written out.

Meanwhile, on the same day that Gibson posted about his Fast feud with The Rock, he also shared a very public message about his private custody battle with his ex-wife, Norma Gibson over their 10-year old daughter, Shayla. (See Video)

Tyrese claims to be a dedicated father and wept in the video, stating in that he's swimming in legal fees that top $13,000 a month.



Markette Sheppard is host of Great Day Washington, the lifestyle morning show on WUSA 9. She is also a wife, mother of a rambunctious 3-year-old and avid movie lover. You can see more of her film previews and reviews weekdays at 9 am.

© 2017 WUSA-TV