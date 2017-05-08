berry juice in a glass with berries, selective focus (Photo: Wild_Drago, Lansaria South Africa)

National Moscato Day is May 9th, 2017! Moscato has this sweet smoothness to it, so it's no surprise that this lovely wine is honored with its own day. This recipe for a Triple Berry Moscato Sangria is slightly sweet, fruity, and very refreshing and the vibrant pink hue is gorgeous! A special thank you goes out to Hezzi-D's books and cooks for this yummy recipe. *clinks glasses

Ingredients:

1 (750mL) bottle of Gallo Family Vineyards Pink Moscato

1 c. fresh blackberries

1 c. fresh raspberries

1 c. fresh blueberries

¼ c. fresh lemon juice

½ c. orange liqueur

1 c. lemon-lime soda (or soda water)

Directions:

In a large pitcher combine the Moscato, blackberries, raspberries, blueberries, lemon juice, and orange liqueur. Stir well and refrigerate for about 4 hours.

When ready to serve, add the lemon-lime soda to the pitcher. Pour over ice and garnish with additional berries.

