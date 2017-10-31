Treats for the troops

Courtesy: Thinkstock (Photo: 5second)

Bridging the gap between Halloween and Thanksgiving is the Thanks For Giving: Halloween Candy Give Back. Bring your uneaten Halloween candy to the SW wharf on Saturday, November 4th to salute active duty military members and veterans. This free, family-friendly event features the live music of Jonny Grave and Voices of Service with a special performance by CAMMO Kids, and a patriotic crafts corner.

The District Wharf Community Association has partnered with Operation Gratitude to coordinate a shipment of Halloween candy and toiletries to the troops and their families serving overseas. For every pound of candy or toiletry you donate, attendees will receive an American flag. For an extra special treat attendees can write letters to the troops at the letter-writing station, which will be mailed along with the candy and toiletries. This is an opportunity to personally thank the brave men and women of the U.S. Military.

EVENT DETAILS:

Host: District Wharf Community Association

Charity Partner: Operation Gratitude

Title:Thanks For Giving: Halloween Candy Give Back

Date: Saturday, November 4

Time: 11am - 2pm

Location: District Pier at The Wharf

Entertainment: Live music from Jonny Grave and Voices of Service with a special performance by CAMMO Kids

Activities: Candy give back, letter writing, patriotic craft corner

© 2017 WUSA-TV