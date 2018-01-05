Travel Deals and Spring Break Planning

Travel preparations on wooden table (Photo: LeszekCzerwonka, Leszek Czerwonka)

Tour operators are offering some of their best prices of the year. They know you are starting to calculate possible tax refunds and want you to spend them. And let’s not forget how cold it currently is here in DC. To warm your heart a little bit, Patricia Mickus of Simple Luxuries Travel, has a few tips on what to look for in the area cruise deals

Deals to look for on cruise ships:

Reduced deposits when booking a cruise

Onboard credits

Free 5- pick 5 free extras

Deals to look for at resorts:

All Inclusive

Kids and teens stay free

Free night after 7 nights

Huge discounts up to 50%

Spring Break Planning:

On the bright side, the Caribbean is now open for business . After the devastating hurricanes of 2017 much of the Caribbean is back open and resorts are better than ever. Some of the hardest hit islands are still undergoing construction but most of these islands have opened their ports and the beaches are beautiful.

There are many islands that did not suffer any damage last year. Some of these are perfect for Family vacations. Explore all inclusive options in Jamaica, Turks and Caicos and Dominican Republic. Popular resorts for families include Hard Rock Resorts, Moon Palace and Beaches resorts.

Discovery Cove and Sea World in Orlando could be a great vacation idea for those not wanting to leave main land USA. What about snorkeling with manta rays or swimming with sharks at Orlando’s Discovery Cove. Guests who book a Discovery Cove package also receive tickets to SeaWorld and their Aquatica Water Park. Combine this with a stay at one of their partner hotels for even more benefits like Front of the Line Access and reserved show seating.

Theme parks such as Disney and Universal are always popular during Spring Break and Summer. This summer Disney will be opening Toy Storyland inside their Hollywood Studios park. The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Volcano Bay continue to be a big draw for Universal Orlando. Universal will be opening a new onsite resort this year as well – Aventura Hotel.

Mickus recommends booking with a professional travel consultant, "We are able find you the best pricing and give you strategies to fight the crowds during Spring Break and Summer vacations. And when problems arise you have direct communication with someone who can help you instead of trying to find out answers on your own from a website".

