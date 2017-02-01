Top Valentine's Day date destinations

Romantic dinner setting (Photo: kieferpix)

There's no denying that DC is a romantic city. With Valentine's Day being right around the corner the pressure is on for searching for Valentine's day dates. No need to panic, you know we always have you covered, so here's the top destinations and ideas for your valentine's day date. From the diverse dining to the theater and art museum scene our nation's capital is a great place to spend Valentine's day for more reasons that one.

1: Valentine's day cruise: Come aboard the DC Spirit and enjoy a romantic dinner, lunch, or brunch along the Potomac. You also can experience skyline views, vibrant entertainment, and just the overall romantic ambiance.

2: DC chocolate tour: Explore the sweet side of Georgetown and see the delicious chocolatiers and dessert boutiques through the charming neighborhood. This one is a top pick for my chocoholics, the tour includes treats like salted caramels to the most decadent of dark chocolate.

3: Skyline views from the capital wheel: You know how they say love gives you this high and flighty feeling? This destination takes that to a literal sense. The 180 tall observation deck provides the perfect view for seeing the most iconic elements in DC's skyline like the monument, parts of the Potomac river, the capitol building and downtown Alexandria.

4: Hit the ice at The National Gallery of Art Sculpture Garden: Picture this: imagine gliding along the ice with your loved one surrounded by majestic works of art in a lush green garden. The scenery alone is what makes The National Gallery of Art and Sculpture a great idea for a creative date. The best part is that it's available at the low cost of $8.50 for adults.

5: Watch cult classics at E Street Cinema: Take a trip to the past and catch a cult classic at E Street Cinema. The 13th and 14th, E Street will be showing the Academy Award winning 1942 classic romance film, Casablanca. Showtime is at 11:59, so you can still enjoy your Valentine's day dinner.

6: Cupid's Undie Run: Participate in a 1-mile fun run in your underpants to help the Children's Tumor Foundation. Each Valentine’s Day weekend, runners in more than two dozen cities across the nation participate in Cupid’s Undie Run. It’s an event to raise money to battle NF: Neurofibromatosis – a genetic disorder, usually diagnosed in children, that causes tumors to develop in the body’s nervous system.

7: Escape Room "Date night edition": This particular date definitely goes down as a unique date idea. 'Date Night Escape' is a unique and exciting way to share your time together. You can book two slots in one of the themed rooms in the Georgetown Escape Room Live location - Ghostbusters, Titanic, Friday the 13th, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles or Curse of the Mummy .2 Admission tickets, 2 drink tickets and it will only cost $56.

Any of these dates would make for a fun, unique, and overall great evening.

Want more content like this? Follow Great Day Washington on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for our daily recipes, health tips, fashion & more!

(© 2017 WUSA)