While everyone loves a happy ending, we don't always get one. These are the kind of movies that make the wins, the losses, and the heartbreaks feel so real. If a movie isn't making you feel something then did it really succeed as a film? So grab your Kleenex because these movies are the ones to make you do that ugly crying face.

1: A Walk to Remember: If anybody is the king at sad romantic tales it's definitely Nicholas Sparks. A Walk to remember takes on the common narrative of "opposites attract" and tells a story of two teens, Landon Carter and Jamie Sullivan who may come from different worlds but still can manage to pull our heart strings in the worst way. Spoiler alert: the dedication that Landon has to complete a dying Jamie's bucket list will make everyone want to step their game up.

2: 10 Things I hate about you: This has arguably been one of the best teen romantic comedies ever. Based on the Shakespearean play "The Taming of a Shrew", 10 things I hate about you is a 90's cult classic that will bring you tears of laughter and heartbreak. The movie stars baby-faced Julia Stiles, Heath Ledger, and Joesph Gordon Levitt.

3: The Notebook: Now you knew that this list wouldn't be complete without this movie. Nicholas Sparks does it once again with the perfect love story. On a scale from being misty eyed to full blown balling this movie might exceed our scale. Have your Kleenex close for this one, you'll need it especially for the ending.

4: Loving: This movie chronicles the story of an illegally interracial couple in the late-1950s that fight for their love against a racially fueled legal system. The state of Virginia V. Loving is a name that is so telling of what this couple and many others had to endure. The case would eventually go to the supreme court, ending the criminal judgement of interracial marriage.

5: The Color Purple: The Color Purple tells the story of Celie, an oppressed black woman who endures rape, the separation of her sister, the loss of her children, an abusive tyrant of a husband, and how she managed to come out strong in the end. This movie will take you through a whirlwind of emotions and it differs from the others on this list because it is not a traditional story of romance. However, seeing how Celie (played by Whoopi Goldberg) endures all of these heinous situations and manage to still be standing is a remarkable story that has to be seen. (Be sure to have like 3 boxes of Kleenex for this one)

6: Love and Basketball: The story of Love and Basketball was such a hit because it was relatable. Monica and Quincy (played by Sanaa Lathan and Omar Epps) were childhood neighbors who grew up together playing basketball and fell for each other in the process. This movie portrays the passion and love the two characters have for the sport and also for each other.

Follow Great Day Washington on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for our daily recipes, health tips, fashion & more!

(© 2017 WUSA)