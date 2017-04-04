Top restaurants of the year nominees for Washington DC list!

(Photo: SCOTT SUCHMAN, Photo by Scott Suchman)

The 2017 RAMMY Award nominees are out & we have a full list of the best of the best. Which restaurants have you been to?

Favorite Gathering Place of the Year:

Brookland’s Finest Bar & Kitchen

The Front Porch at Evening Star Cafe

Lauriol Plaza

Pearl Dive Oyster Palace

Petworth Citizen & Reading Room

Upscale Brunch of the Year:

Convivial

Del Campo

Marcel’s by Robert Wiedmaier

The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm

The Source by Wolfgang Puck

Casual Brunch of the Year:

Cava Mezze - Capitol Hill

DGS Delicatessen

Maketto

Republic

Sixth Engine

Favorite Fast Bites of the Year:

Beefsteak

Cava Grill

Chase the Submarine

G by Mike Isabella

Taco Bamba Taqueria

Cocktail Program of the Year:

barmini by José Andrés

Indique

Iron Gate

Kapnos by Mike Isabella

Royal

Beer Program of the Year:

B Side

District Commons

Jack Rose Dining Saloon

Republic

Roofers Union

Wine Program of the Year:

BOURBON STEAK

Charlie Palmer Steak

Doi Moi

Fiola

minibar by José Andrés

Employee of the Year:

Noe Alfaro, Republic

Heather Berry, Bar Pilar

Joseph Cassis, PassionFish Bethesda

David Perry, RIS

David Trezevant, Carmine’s Family Style Italian Restaurant

Manager of the Year:

Julio Amador, Cork Wine Bar

Christine Gibson, Iron Gate

John Grace, The Hamilton

Matthew McQuilkin, Pizzeria Paradiso

Margaret Perry, Kyirisan

Service Program of the Year:

The Bombay Club

minibar by José Andrés

Ripple

RIS

The Source by Wolfgang Puck

Pastry Chef of the Year:

Mollie Bird, Kyirisan

Jemil Gadea, Masseria

Tiffany MacIsaac, Buttercream Bakeshop

Brandon Malzahn, Fabio Trabocchi Restaurants

Erin Reed, Blue Duck Tavern

Rising Culinary Star of the Year:

Sasha Felikson, Doi Moi

Ryan Ratino, Ripple

Miranda Rosenfelt, Sally’s Middle Name

Rob Rubba, Hazel

Piter & Handry Tjan, Kōbō and Sushiko

Casual Restaurant of the Year:

Compass Rose Bar + Kitchen

Daikaya

The Daily Dish

Duke’s Grocery

Mandu, 18th Street

Upscale Casual Restaurant of the Year:

Central Michel Richard

Indique

Iron Gate

Proof

The Red Hen

New Restaurant of the Year:

All Purpose

Hazel

Kōbō

Requin

Whaley’s

Formal Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year:

Fiola Mare

minibar by José Andrés

The Source by Wolfgang Puck

Sushi Taro

Trummer’s On Main

Chef of the Year:

Amy Brandwein, Centrolina

Erik Bruner-Yang, Maketto, Paper Horse

Austin Fausett, Proof

Katsuya Fukushima, Bantam King, Daikaya and Haikan

Tarver King, The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm

Regional Food and Beverage Producer of the Year:

Atlas Brew Works

DC Brau Brewing Company

Logan Sausage

New Columbia Distillers/Green Hat

Right Proper Brewing Company

Restaurateur of the Year:

Ari Gejdenson, Mindful Restaurants

Ike Grigoropoulos, Dimitri Moshovitis, Ted Xenochristos and Brett Schulman, Cava Group, Inc.

The Kuller Family, Fat Baby Inc.

Jamie Leeds, JL Restaurant Group

Daisuke Utagawa, Katsuya Fukushima and Yama Jewayni, Daikaya Group

