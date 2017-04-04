Top restaurants of the year nominees for Washington DC list!

The 2017 RAMMY Award nominees are out & we have a full list of the best of the best. Which restaurants have you been to?
Favorite Gathering Place of the Year:
Brookland’s Finest Bar & Kitchen
The Front Porch at Evening Star Cafe
Lauriol Plaza
Pearl Dive Oyster Palace
Petworth Citizen & Reading Room
Upscale Brunch of the Year:
Convivial
Del Campo
Marcel’s by Robert Wiedmaier
The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm
The Source by Wolfgang Puck
Casual Brunch of the Year:
Cava Mezze - Capitol Hill
DGS Delicatessen
Maketto
Republic
Sixth Engine
Favorite Fast Bites of the Year:
Beefsteak
Cava Grill
Chase the Submarine
G by Mike Isabella
Taco Bamba Taqueria
Cocktail Program of the Year:
barmini by José Andrés
Indique
Iron Gate
Kapnos by Mike Isabella
Royal
Beer Program of the Year:
B Side
District Commons
Jack Rose Dining Saloon
Republic
Roofers Union
Wine Program of the Year:
BOURBON STEAK
Charlie Palmer Steak
Doi Moi
Fiola
minibar by José Andrés
Employee of the Year:
Noe Alfaro, Republic
Heather Berry, Bar Pilar
Joseph Cassis, PassionFish Bethesda
David Perry, RIS
David Trezevant, Carmine’s Family Style Italian Restaurant
Manager of the Year:
Julio Amador, Cork Wine Bar
Christine Gibson, Iron Gate
John Grace, The Hamilton
Matthew McQuilkin, Pizzeria Paradiso
Margaret Perry, Kyirisan
Service Program of the Year:
The Bombay Club
minibar by José Andrés
Ripple
RIS
The Source by Wolfgang Puck
Pastry Chef of the Year:
Mollie Bird, Kyirisan
Jemil Gadea, Masseria
Tiffany MacIsaac, Buttercream Bakeshop
Brandon Malzahn, Fabio Trabocchi Restaurants
Erin Reed, Blue Duck Tavern
Rising Culinary Star of the Year:
Sasha Felikson, Doi Moi
Ryan Ratino, Ripple
Miranda Rosenfelt, Sally’s Middle Name
Rob Rubba, Hazel
Piter & Handry Tjan, Kōbō and Sushiko
Casual Restaurant of the Year:
Compass Rose Bar + Kitchen
Daikaya
The Daily Dish
Duke’s Grocery
Mandu, 18th Street
Upscale Casual Restaurant of the Year:
Central Michel Richard
Indique
Iron Gate
Proof
The Red Hen
New Restaurant of the Year:
All Purpose
Hazel
Kōbō
Requin
Whaley’s
Formal Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year:
Fiola Mare
minibar by José Andrés
The Source by Wolfgang Puck
Sushi Taro
Trummer’s On Main
Chef of the Year:
Amy Brandwein, Centrolina
Erik Bruner-Yang, Maketto, Paper Horse
Austin Fausett, Proof
Katsuya Fukushima, Bantam King, Daikaya and Haikan
Tarver King, The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm
Regional Food and Beverage Producer of the Year:
Atlas Brew Works
DC Brau Brewing Company
Logan Sausage
New Columbia Distillers/Green Hat
Right Proper Brewing Company
Restaurateur of the Year:
Ari Gejdenson, Mindful Restaurants
Ike Grigoropoulos, Dimitri Moshovitis, Ted Xenochristos and Brett Schulman, Cava Group, Inc.
The Kuller Family, Fat Baby Inc.
Jamie Leeds, JL Restaurant Group
Daisuke Utagawa, Katsuya Fukushima and Yama Jewayni, Daikaya Group
