Top picks for places to go during DC Restaurant Week

Affordable deals at some of the finest restaurants in the country - what could be better? We've featured all of these local restaurants on Great Day Washington in the past, and we can promise you they're well-worth the trek. Carve some time out of your schedule this week and make room for a bang-for-your-buck dining experience at any of the following options:

1. 14K Restaurant & Lounge

Cuisine type: American

Location: 1001 14th St. NW

Deals this week: Order an appetizer, entree and dessert off a prix fixe menu for $22 during lunchtime and $35 during dinner.

2. 1789

Cuisine type: Contemporary American

Location: 1226 36th St. NW

Deals this week: TBD

3. 2941 Restaurant

Cuisine type: Contemporary American

Location: 2941 Fairfax Drive Park, Falls Church, VA.

Deals this week: Order an appetizer, entree and dessert off a prix fixe menu for $22 during lunchtime and $35 during dinner.

4. 701 Restaurant

Cuisine type: American

Location: 701 Pennsylvania Ave. NW

Deals this week: Order an appetizer, entree and dessert off a prix fix menu for $22 during lunchtime and $35 during dinner.

4. Ambar

Cuisine type: Balkan

Location: 523 8th St. SE

Deals this week: Get the chef's platter and a dessert for $22 during lunchtime or unlimited small plates at dinner for $35.

5. American Prime

Cuisine type: Seafood & steakhouse

Location: 1420 Spring Hill Rd., McLean, VA.

Deals this week: Order an appetizer, entree and dessert off a prix fixe menu for a price TBD.

6. American Tandoor

Cuisine type: Indian

Location:7934B Tysons Corner Center, STE G21U

Deals this week: Order a three-course lunch from a prix fixe menu for $22 or a four-course dinner for $35.

7. Aperto

Cuisine type: Italian

Location: 2013 I St. NW

Deals this week: Order an appetizer, entree and dessert off a prix fixe menu for $22 at lunch or $35 at dinner.

8. Ardeo

Cuisine type: American

Location: 3311 Connecticut Ave. NW

Deals this week: Choose three courses out of five possible options for $35 (snacks, sides, entrees, appetizers and pasta).

9. Arroz

Cuisine type: Spanish

Location: 901 Massachusetts Ave. NW

Deals this week: Order a prix fixe, three-course brunch or lunch for $22 or a four-course dinner for $35.

10. Bibiana

Cuisine type: Italian

Location: 1100 New York Ave. NW

Deals this week: Order three courses off a prix fix lunch menu for $22 or a three-course dinner menu for $35.

11. Brabo

Cuisine type: Western European

Location: 1600 King St., Alexandria, VA.

Deals this week: Choose three courses out of four (between appetizers, entrees, desserts and cheeses) from a prix fixe menu for $35.

12. Casa Luca

Cuisine type: Italian

Location: 1099 New York Ave. NW

Deals this week: Order a three-course lunch off the prix fixe menu for $22 at lunch or $35 at dinner.

13. Charlie Palmer Steak

Cuisine type: Steakhouse

Location: 101 Constitution Ave. NW

Deals this week: Order an appetizer, entree and dessert off the prix fixe menu for $22 at lunch or $35 at dinner.

14. City Perch Kitchen + Bar

Cuisine type: Seasonal American

Location: 11830 Grand Park Ave., Bethesda, MD

Deals this week: Order an appetizer, entree and the dessert duo for $35.

15. Cuba Libre

Cuisine type: Cuban

Location: 801 9th St. NW

Deals this week: Order an appetizer, entree and the dessert special for $22 at lunchtime or $35 at dinner. Choose three brunch menu items on Saturday and Sunday between 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. for $22.

16. Daikaya Izakaya

Cuisine type: Japanese

Location: 705 6th St. NW

Deals this week: Order one menu item from six categories (little bites, greens, fish & meat, skewers, rice and dessert) for $35.

17. Del Campo

Cuisine type: Spanish

Location: 777 I St. NW

Deals this week: Order an appetizer, entree and dessert for brunch or lunch for $22 or at dinner for $35.

18. Dino's Grotto

Cuisine type: Italian

Location: 1914 9th St. NW

Deals this week: Get bottomless brunch for $22 or $29 with alcoho or a $35 dinner that includes small plates, your choice of any antipasti option, an entree or pasta of your choice, one dessert & cheese menu item and the house-infused cello.

19. Dirty Habit

Cuisine type: International

Location: 555 8th St. NW

Deals this week: Order two appetizers and one entree for $22 at lunch or brunch, or get two appetizers, an entree and a dessert for $35 at dinner.

20. Drift on 7th

Cuisine type: Seafood

Location: 1819 7th St. NW

Deals this week: For dinner, choose a small plate, an entree and a dessert for $35. Available Aug. 14-Aug. 27.

21. Espita Mezcaleria

Cuisine: Mexican

Location: 1250 9th St. NW

Deals this week: Get a pre-selected three-course meal for $22 at lunch or $35 at dinner.

22. Farmers Fishers Bakers

Cuisine type: American

Location: 3000 K St. NW

Deals this week: Choose any soup or salad $9 or less, any entree $17 or less and any dessert option for $22 at lunchtime. For dinner, choose any soup or salad under $9 or a select sushi roll, any entree $25 or less and any dessert option for $35.

23. Fiola

Cuisine type: Italian

Location: 601 Pennsylvania Ave. NW

Deals this week: Order an appetizer, entree and dessert off a prix fixe menu for $22 at lunch only.

24. Firefly

Cuisine type: American - comfort food

Location: 1310 New Hampshire Ave. NW

Deals this week: Order an appetizer, entree and get a salty oat cookie for $22 at lunch, or choose an appetizer, entree and dessert from a prix fixe menu at dinner for $35.

25. Fogo de Chao

Cuisine type: Brazilian steakhouse

Location: 1101 Pennsylvania Ave. NW

Deals this week: $35 per person for the salad bar or for a fire-roasted meat selection, side dish and dessert.

26. Ford's Fish Shack

Cuisine type: Seafood

Location: 44260 Ice Rink Plaza, Suite 101, Ashburn, VA.

Deals this week: Choose one of three pre-selected three-course meals for $22 per person at lunch or $35 per person at dinner.

27. Hula Girl Bar and Grill

Cuisine type: Pan-Asian, Hawaiian

Location: 4044 Campbell Ave.

Deals this week: Choose an appetizer, entree and dessert from a prix fixe menu for $22 at lunch or for $35 at dinner.

28. Indique

Cuisine type: Indian

Location: 3512 Connecticut Ave. NW

Deals this week: Select a first course, second course and dessert for a price to be determined. Vegetarian menu available.

29. Kapnos Taverna

Cuisine type: Greek

Location: 4000 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, VA.

Deals this week: Choose three options in one of two menus at lunchtime for $22, or select one item per course at brunch for $22, or build your own four-course dinner for $35 or a five-course dinner for $55.

30. Kellari

30. Kellari

Cuisine type: Mediterranean

Location: 1700 K St. NW

Deals this week: For dinner only, choose an appetizer, an entree and a dessert from a prix fixe menu for $35.

31. Kyirisan

Cuisine type: Chinese-French fusion

Location: 1924 8th St. NW

Deals this week: For $35 per person, choose any two savory items and one sweet item off a prix fixe menu.

32. Ladurée

Cuisine type: French

Location: 3060 M St. NW

Deals this week: Order a prix fixe brunch for $22 or select two lunch items and get one scoop of ice cream and two macarons for $22 at lunch.

33. Maketto

Cuisine type: Cambodian and Taiwanese

Location: 1351 H St. NE

Deals this week: For $35 per person, choose three courses from a prix fixe menu.

34. Masa 14

Cuisine type: Asian, Latin, Tapas

Location: 1825 14th St. NW

Deals this week: Unlimited tapas for $45 or $60 with beverages, or $35 per person unlimited dinner items.

35. McCormick & Schmick's

Cuisine type: Steak and seafood

Location: 1652 K St. NW

Deals this week: Choose an appetizer, entree and dessert from a prix fixe menu for $22 per person at lunch or $35 per person at dinner.

36. Ocean Prime

Cuisine type: Seafood

Location: 1341 G St. NW

Deals this week: Choose a first course, entree and dessert from a prix fixe menu for $35 at dinner.

37. The Oval Room

Cuisine type: Contemporary American

Location: 800 Connecticut Ave. NW

Deals this week: Order a first course, second course and dessert off a prix fixe menu for $22 at lunch or $35 at dinner.

38. Oyamel

Cuisine type: Mexican

Location: 401 7th St. NW

Deals this week: Choose two small plates, one taco and a dessert from a prix fixe menu for $22 at lunchtime or three small plates, one taco and a dessert for $35 at dinner.

39. Passionfish

Cuisine type: Seafood

Location: 7187 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda, MD

Deals this week: Choose an appetizer and dessert from the prix fixe menu plus any lunch appetizer for $22 during the day or order an appetizer and dessert from the prix fixe menu plus any entree on the dinner menu for $35 at night.

40. Pennsylvania 6

Cuisine type: American

Location: 1350 I St. NW

Deals this week: Select an appetizer, entree and the dessert of the week for $35 at dinnertime. A gluten-free menu is also available.

41. Rosa Mexicano

Cuisine type: Mexican

Location: 575 7th St. NW

Deals this week: From a prix fixe menu, order an appetizer and entree for $22 and a $5 dessert if desired, or get an appetizer, entree and dessert at dinner for $35.

42. RPM Italian

Cuisine type: Greek (just kidding!)

Location: 601 Massachusetts Ave. NW

Deals this week: From a prix fixe menu, select an appetizer, entree and dessert for $22 per person at lunch or for $35 per person at dinner.

43. Sakerum

Cuisine type: Asian, Latin

Location: 2204 14th St. NW

Deals this week: From a prix fixe menu, select an appetizer, entree and dessert for $35.17.

44. Slate Wine Bar + Bistro

Cuisine type: American

Location: 2404 Wisconsin Ave. NW

Deals this week: From a prix fixe menu, select a first course, second course and dessert for $22 at brunch or lunch and for $35 at dinner. Wine pairings are $15 at lunch and brunch and $20 at dinner.

45. Tenpenh

Cuisine type: Asian

Location: 7900 Westpark Dr., Tysons, VA.

Deals this week: Choose one appetizer, entree and dessert for $35 at dinner time. Get an exclusive wine offering from 10 Span Vineyards for $35 per bottle, a portion of which will go toward the Capital Area Food Bank.

46. The Capital Grille

Cuisine type: Steakhouse

Location: 601 Pennsylvania Ave. NW

Deals this week: Choose an appetizer, entree and side, and dessert at lunch or dinner from a prix fixe menu for prices to be determined.

47. Toro Toro

Cuisine type: Pan-Latin, Tapas

Location: 1300 I St. NW

Deals this week: Unlimited plates excluding signature dishes for $35 per person.

48. Tosca

Cuisine type: Italian

Location: 1112 F St. NW

Deals this week: TBA

49. Wildfire

Cuisine type: Seafood and steakhouse

Location: 1714 U International Dr., McLean, VA.

Deals this week: From a prix fixe menu, order a starter, main course and dessert for $22 at brunch and lunch or a starter, main course and dessert for $35 at dinner.

