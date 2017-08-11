Top picks for places to go during DC Restaurant Week

Affordable deals at some of the finest restaurants in the country - what could be better? We've featured all of these local restaurants on Great Day Washington in the past, and we can promise you they're well-worth the trek. Carve some time out of your schedule this week and make room for a bang-for-your-buck dining experience at any of the following options:
Cuisine type: American
Location: 1001 14th St. NW
Deals this week: Order an appetizer, entree and dessert off a prix fixe menu for $22 during lunchtime and $35 during dinner.
2. 1789
Cuisine type: Contemporary American
Location: 1226 36th St. NW
Deals this week: TBD
Cuisine type: Contemporary American
Location: 2941 Fairfax Drive Park, Falls Church, VA.
Deals this week: Order an appetizer, entree and dessert off a prix fixe menu for $22 during lunchtime and $35 during dinner.
Cuisine type: American
Location: 701 Pennsylvania Ave. NW
Deals this week: Order an appetizer, entree and dessert off a prix fix menu for $22 during lunchtime and $35 during dinner.
4. Ambar
Cuisine type: Balkan
Location: 523 8th St. SE
Deals this week: Get the chef's platter and a dessert for $22 during lunchtime or unlimited small plates at dinner for $35.
Cuisine type: Seafood & steakhouse
Location: 1420 Spring Hill Rd., McLean, VA.
Deals this week: Order an appetizer, entree and dessert off a prix fixe menu for a price TBD.
Cuisine type: Indian
Location:7934B Tysons Corner Center, STE G21U
Deals this week: Order a three-course lunch from a prix fixe menu for $22 or a four-course dinner for $35.
7. Aperto
Cuisine type: Italian
Location: 2013 I St. NW
Deals this week: Order an appetizer, entree and dessert off a prix fixe menu for $22 at lunch or $35 at dinner.
8. Ardeo
Cuisine type: American
Location: 3311 Connecticut Ave. NW
Deals this week: Choose three courses out of five possible options for $35 (snacks, sides, entrees, appetizers and pasta).
9. Arroz
Cuisine type: Spanish
Location: 901 Massachusetts Ave. NW
Deals this week: Order a prix fixe, three-course brunch or lunch for $22 or a four-course dinner for $35.
10. Bibiana
Cuisine type: Italian
Location: 1100 New York Ave. NW
Deals this week: Order three courses off a prix fix lunch menu for $22 or a three-course dinner menu for $35.
11. Brabo
Cuisine type: Western European
Location: 1600 King St., Alexandria, VA.
Deals this week: Choose three courses out of four (between appetizers, entrees, desserts and cheeses) from a prix fixe menu for $35.
12. Casa Luca
Cuisine type: Italian
Location: 1099 New York Ave. NW
Deals this week: Order a three-course lunch off the prix fixe menu for $22 at lunch or $35 at dinner.
Cuisine type: Steakhouse
Location: 101 Constitution Ave. NW
Deals this week: Order an appetizer, entree and dessert off the prix fixe menu for $22 at lunch or $35 at dinner.
Cuisine type: Seasonal American
Location: 11830 Grand Park Ave., Bethesda, MD
Deals this week: Order an appetizer, entree and the dessert duo for $35.
15. Cuba Libre
Cuisine type: Cuban
Location: 801 9th St. NW
Deals this week: Order an appetizer, entree and the dessert special for $22 at lunchtime or $35 at dinner. Choose three brunch menu items on Saturday and Sunday between 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. for $22.
16. Daikaya Izakaya
Cuisine type: Japanese
Location: 705 6th St. NW
Deals this week: Order one menu item from six categories (little bites, greens, fish & meat, skewers, rice and dessert) for $35.
17. Del Campo
Cuisine type: Spanish
Location: 777 I St. NW
Deals this week: Order an appetizer, entree and dessert for brunch or lunch for $22 or at dinner for $35.
18. Dino's Grotto
Cuisine type: Italian
Location: 1914 9th St. NW
Deals this week: Get bottomless brunch for $22 or $29 with alcoho or a $35 dinner that includes small plates, your choice of any antipasti option, an entree or pasta of your choice, one dessert & cheese menu item and the house-infused cello.
19. Dirty Habit
Cuisine type: International
Location: 555 8th St. NW
Deals this week: Order two appetizers and one entree for $22 at lunch or brunch, or get two appetizers, an entree and a dessert for $35 at dinner.
20. Drift on 7th
Cuisine type: Seafood
Location: 1819 7th St. NW
Deals this week: For dinner, choose a small plate, an entree and a dessert for $35. Available Aug. 14-Aug. 27.
Cuisine: Mexican
Location: 1250 9th St. NW
Deals this week: Get a pre-selected three-course meal for $22 at lunch or $35 at dinner.
Cuisine type: American
Location: 3000 K St. NW
Deals this week: Choose any soup or salad $9 or less, any entree $17 or less and any dessert option for $22 at lunchtime. For dinner, choose any soup or salad under $9 or a select sushi roll, any entree $25 or less and any dessert option for $35.
23. Fiola
Cuisine type: Italian
Location: 601 Pennsylvania Ave. NW
Deals this week: Order an appetizer, entree and dessert off a prix fixe menu for $22 at lunch only.
24. Firefly
Cuisine type: American - comfort food
Location: 1310 New Hampshire Ave. NW
Deals this week: Order an appetizer, entree and get a salty oat cookie for $22 at lunch, or choose an appetizer, entree and dessert from a prix fixe menu at dinner for $35.
25. Fogo de Chao
Cuisine type: Brazilian steakhouse
Location: 1101 Pennsylvania Ave. NW
Deals this week: $35 per person for the salad bar or for a fire-roasted meat selection, side dish and dessert.
Cuisine type: Seafood
Location: 44260 Ice Rink Plaza, Suite 101, Ashburn, VA.
Deals this week: Choose one of three pre-selected three-course meals for $22 per person at lunch or $35 per person at dinner.
Cuisine type: Pan-Asian, Hawaiian
Location: 4044 Campbell Ave.
Deals this week: Choose an appetizer, entree and dessert from a prix fixe menu for $22 at lunch or for $35 at dinner.
28. Indique
Cuisine type: Indian
Location: 3512 Connecticut Ave. NW
Deals this week: Select a first course, second course and dessert for a price to be determined. Vegetarian menu available.
29. Kapnos Taverna
Cuisine type: Greek
Location: 4000 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, VA.
Deals this week: Choose three options in one of two menus at lunchtime for $22, or select one item per course at brunch for $22, or build your own four-course dinner for $35 or a five-course dinner for $55.
(Watch our kitchen segment with founder and chef Mike Isabella here).
30. Kellari
Cuisine type: Mediterranean
Location: 1700 K St. NW
Deals this week: For dinner only, choose an appetizer, an entree and a dessert from a prix fixe menu for $35.
31. Kyirisan
Cuisine type: Chinese-French fusion
Location: 1924 8th St. NW
Deals this week: For $35 per person, choose any two savory items and one sweet item off a prix fixe menu.
32. Ladurée
Cuisine type: French
Location: 3060 M St. NW
Deals this week: Order a prix fixe brunch for $22 or select two lunch items and get one scoop of ice cream and two macarons for $22 at lunch.
33. Maketto
Cuisine type: Cambodian and Taiwanese
Location: 1351 H St. NE
Deals this week: For $35 per person, choose three courses from a prix fixe menu.
34. Masa 14
Cuisine type: Asian, Latin, Tapas
Location: 1825 14th St. NW
Deals this week: Unlimited tapas for $45 or $60 with beverages, or $35 per person unlimited dinner items.
Cuisine type: Steak and seafood
Location: 1652 K St. NW
Deals this week: Choose an appetizer, entree and dessert from a prix fixe menu for $22 per person at lunch or $35 per person at dinner.
36. Ocean Prime
Cuisine type: Seafood
Location: 1341 G St. NW
Deals this week: Choose a first course, entree and dessert from a prix fixe menu for $35 at dinner.
37. The Oval Room
Cuisine type: Contemporary American
Location: 800 Connecticut Ave. NW
Deals this week: Order a first course, second course and dessert off a prix fixe menu for $22 at lunch or $35 at dinner.
38. Oyamel
Cuisine type: Mexican
Location: 401 7th St. NW
Deals this week: Choose two small plates, one taco and a dessert from a prix fixe menu for $22 at lunchtime or three small plates, one taco and a dessert for $35 at dinner.
39. Passionfish
Cuisine type: Seafood
Location: 7187 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda, MD
Deals this week: Choose an appetizer and dessert from the prix fixe menu plus any lunch appetizer for $22 during the day or order an appetizer and dessert from the prix fixe menu plus any entree on the dinner menu for $35 at night.
40. Pennsylvania 6
Cuisine type: American
Location: 1350 I St. NW
Deals this week: Select an appetizer, entree and the dessert of the week for $35 at dinnertime. A gluten-free menu is also available.
41. Rosa Mexicano
Cuisine type: Mexican
Location: 575 7th St. NW
Deals this week: From a prix fixe menu, order an appetizer and entree for $22 and a $5 dessert if desired, or get an appetizer, entree and dessert at dinner for $35.
42. RPM Italian
Cuisine type: Greek (just kidding!)
Location: 601 Massachusetts Ave. NW
Deals this week: From a prix fixe menu, select an appetizer, entree and dessert for $22 per person at lunch or for $35 per person at dinner.
43. Sakerum
Cuisine type: Asian, Latin
Location: 2204 14th St. NW
Deals this week: From a prix fixe menu, select an appetizer, entree and dessert for $35.17.
Cuisine type: American
Location: 2404 Wisconsin Ave. NW
Deals this week: From a prix fixe menu, select a first course, second course and dessert for $22 at brunch or lunch and for $35 at dinner. Wine pairings are $15 at lunch and brunch and $20 at dinner.
45. Tenpenh
Cuisine type: Asian
Location: 7900 Westpark Dr., Tysons, VA.
Deals this week: Choose one appetizer, entree and dessert for $35 at dinner time. Get an exclusive wine offering from 10 Span Vineyards for $35 per bottle, a portion of which will go toward the Capital Area Food Bank.
Cuisine type: Steakhouse
Location: 601 Pennsylvania Ave. NW
Deals this week: Choose an appetizer, entree and side, and dessert at lunch or dinner from a prix fixe menu for prices to be determined.
47. Toro Toro
Cuisine type: Pan-Latin, Tapas
Location: 1300 I St. NW
Deals this week: Unlimited plates excluding signature dishes for $35 per person.
48. Tosca
Cuisine type: Italian
Location: 1112 F St. NW
Deals this week: TBA
49. Wildfire
Cuisine type: Seafood and steakhouse
Location: 1714 U International Dr., McLean, VA.
Deals this week: From a prix fixe menu, order a starter, main course and dessert for $22 at brunch and lunch or a starter, main course and dessert for $35 at dinner.
