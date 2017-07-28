Top movies to look out for in August

This summer has hit us with some incredible films like Baby Driver, The Big Sick, Spider-man Homecoming, Wonder Woman, and many more. Even so, with August coming up, there are plenty of more movies to anticipate! Did somebody say Oscar's?

The Glass Castle

Based on the #1 New York Times Best Seller memoir by Jeannette Walls, The Glass Castle focuses on the childhood of Jeannette Walls and the struggles she endured living in poverty and with parents that shared very different values from most people. Jeannette is played by Brie Larson, and her parents are played by Woody Harrelson and Naomi Watts. The film takes place over three periods of Jeannette's life: as a young girl, as a high schooler, and as a successful adult. This movie is a tear-jerker, covering topics like homelessness, poverty, and more. Check out this film on August 11th!

Ingrid Goes West

This film starring Aubrey Plaza as Ingrid covers how technology and social media can really lead to the demise of many people. This dark eclectic comedy follows Ingrid, an insecure young adult obsessed with Instagram. After finding a beautiful young Instagrammer named Taylor, Ingrid embarks on a journey to become her best friend. Ingrid moves to LA to find her and goes through many hoops to eventually begin their inevitably doomed and inauthentic friendship. The movie is hilarious, witty, and dark. You can enjoy this film on August 11th.

Marjorie Prime

Jon Hamm appears in <i>Marjorie Prime</i> by Michael Almereyda, an official selection of the Premieres program at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Jason Robinette. (Photo: Jason Robinette)

Combing aspects from 'Black Mirror' and 'Her', Marjorie Prime is a sci-fi drama that touches on life-after-death through holograms. 86 year old Marjorie (Lois Smith) is struggling with the loss of her husband and is looking for a way to reminisce on her life in her last dying days. Luckily, a company makes holograms out of the dead, and she is able to reconnect with her deceased husband (Jon Hamm). 'Marjorie Prime' is an intense and riveting sci-fi story about reconnecting a love and two lives that were once separated. Catch this film on August 18th.

Wind River

The murder-mystery thriller that is Wind River stars Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olson set in wintery Wyoming. After a teenage girl is murdered on an Indian reservation, local authorities (Renner) and FBI agent (Olson) take to solving this murder. This is sure to be a thrilling action-packed film, so go out on August 4th to see it!

Columbus

(Photo: © 2016 Sundance Institute)

Romance films can often be seen as cliché or oversaturated, but 'Columbus' does not fall into that stereotype. This movie revolves around a Korean-born man (John Cho) staying in Columbus, Indiana because his architect father has fallen into a coma. He eventually meets a woman (Haley Lu Richardson) who is also in Columbus for an ill parent, and the two embark on a journey together, filled with romance, the pain of putting their lives on hold, and discovering their true selves. The unique part of this film is their discovery is often done through their trips through architectural buildings in Columbus. It's a moving film that will be released August 4th!

