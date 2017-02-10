handsome adult man on blue background with christmas gift (Photo: BogdanBrasoveanu, Bogdan Brasoveanu)

Valentine's Day is around the corner and shopping for the guy in your life can be stressful. There can be a lot of meaning behind a Valentine's Day gift and you don't want to screw it up.

So I had to ask our resident "guy" here at Great Day Washington, the one and only, Chris Leary. He gave me the top 5 worst Valentine's Day gifts for guys.

T-shirt with "I'm her's"

Chris says a T-shirt with "I'm her's" and an arrow pointing to one side is a big no-no. While the guy may love you bunches, personal branding is just too much.

A girlie beer koozie

A guy is a guy, don't try to make him girly says Chris. A beer koozie that makes the bottle look like it's wearing a skirt just won't do.

Foot care products

As much as he might appreciate the gesture don't bother getting your guy fancy foot creams or foot care products says Chris. He just won't use them.

Home products

In a relationship, making his place comfortable for you is important. But a big no-no is a padded toilet seat for his place. Chris says just don't do it.

