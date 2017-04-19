Top 5 wineries in Northern Virgina

Couple Enjoying an Afternoon at a Winery (Photo: Mike Watson Images)

It's Great Day Washington wine week; we're learning about local wineries, how to do a wine tasting and much more! So if you want to enjoy a glass of red, white or just find a new place to enjoy your weekend here are the top five wineries in Northern Virginia.

Doukénie Winery

14727 Mountain Rd, Purcellville, Virginia

We love this small, family owned winery in Purcellville, Virginia. It exudes a comfortable, family-friendly feel with a picture perfect pond that you are allowed cast a line and fish. Be sure to grab a glass of their award-winning Sauvignon Blanc.

Bluemont Vineyard

18755 Foggy Bottom Rd, Bluemont, Virginia

Talk about a view! Bluemont Vineyard has one of the best views in all of Loudoun County at almost 1,000 ft above sea level. Bluemont is also one of the hottest spots for weddings in the DMV. And if you're a beer lover, not to worry, their sister brewery next door.

Dry Mill Vineyards & Winery

18195 Dry Mill Rd, Leesburg, Virginia

Relators always say location, location, location and that's what we have to say about Dry Mill Vineyards & Winery located not far from downtown Leesburg. You can usually spot the owners, Dean and Nancy Vanhuss, in the tasting room on the weekends (which is a transformed stable that used to house the horses for the Loudoun Hunt Club.)

The Vineyards & Winery at Lost Creek

43285 Spinks Ferry Rd, Leesburg, Virginia

Wine tasting can make a great date and The Vineyards & Winery at Lost Creek is my pick for a date spot. It's tasting room has an intimate feel with a fire place for the colder months and the patio is fabulous, filled with greenery and privacy that you can enjoy.

Stone Tower Winery

19925 Hogback Mountain Rd, Leesburg, Virginia

Stone Tower Winery is the big, beautiful brand new winery in NOVA. It's luxurious, spacious and a great place to host an event or take a large group. The decor is on-point. The perfect place to take the in-laws or meet your mate's family.

