Top 5 movies & shows to remember Mary Tyler Moore

Mary Tyler Moore was an icon in the world of Hollywood throughout her career spanning from the late 1950's all the way through the early 2000's. Here are a list of some of her greatest works, most of which you can find online!

1. Thoroughly Modern Millie (1967)

This wonderful movie musical with Julie Andrews was truly the toast of the town when it came out in theaters!

2. Change of Habit (1969)

This dramatic film starring Mary Tyler Moore and Elvis Presley focuses on a young nun who falls in love with a doctor just before taking her vows!

3. The Mary Tyler Moore Show (1970)

After her success on the Dick Van Dyke show, Moore starred in her acclaimed television show that crushed the rating for 6 seasons. It won several Emmy's during it's multi-year run as Outstanding Comedy.

4. Ordinary People (1980)

This American drama about a family dealing with loss in their family earned Moore her Best Leading Actress Oscar nomination.

5. Flirting with Disaster (1996)

This dark comedy has an all star cast with More including: Ben Stiller, Patricia Arquette, Téa Leoni

