Top 5 Mother's Day Brunches in D.C.

Mother’s Day is quickly approaching, do you know where you're taking your mom for Mother's Day brunch? Here are the top five places in the district to treat mom.

City Tap Penn Quarter

901 9th St NW

Washington, D.C. 20001

(202) 644-9433

Moms with a sweet tooth can head to brunch at City Tap Penn Quarter from 11am to 3pm, when every table will be greeted with a complimentary basket of gooey cinnamon rolls with vanilla icing. Bottles of Cupcake Prosecco are $15 during Mother’s Day brunch; City Tap’s full a la carte brunch menu and $19 bottomless mimosas, beermosas, and Bloody Marys are also available. Kids menu entrees range from $8-10 and come with a complimentary soda. Reservations can be made by visiting www.dc.citytap.com or calling 202-733-5333.

Del Frisco’s Grille

1201 Pennsylvania Ave NW

Washington, D.C. 20004

(202) 450 – 4686

This year mom deserves $39 crab stuffed lobster tail with asparagus, roasted red pepper, and lemon along with $12 strawberries and rose “Mom’osas” at Del Frisco’s Grille Washington, D.C. Their bold and delicious cuisine is balanced nicely with the gracious service and a comfortable atmosphere. For reservations, please call (202) 628 – 9100 or visit www.delfriscosgrille.com/washington-dc.

Nazca Mochica

1633 P St NW

Washington, D.C. 20036

(202) 733-3170

Nazca Mochica is offering a price fixed menu perfect for moms interested in exploring new cuisines, with three courses of traditional Peruvian dishes available for $35 all Mother’s Day long. Guests can choose from a first course including causitas with aji Amarillo pepper sauce, olives, and piquillo pepper; a second course including cebiche en salsa de rocoto made with fresh white fish and octopus in rocoto sauce, aji de gallina with shredded chicken breast, egg, and roasted peanuts, and seco de cordero lamb leg marinated in a dark beer reduction; and finish with caramel alfajores cookies or seasonal gelatos and sorbets. The full a la carte menu is also available; price fixed menu requires participation of the whole table. Contact Nazca Mochica online or call 202-733-3170 for reservations.

Ripple

3417 Connecticut Ave NW

Washington, D.C. 20008

(202) 244 - 7995

Go all out this Mother’s Day with Ripple’s roast chicken feast, including a family-style three-course tasting menu for $45 a person (Requires participation of the entire table). There will also be an a la carte menu offered including fresh Path Valley Farms beets topped with curry, yogurt, gooseberry, and shaved fennel; a rich croque madame on brioche with Prosciutto di Parma, a local egg, and a creamy béchamel; and fried Amish chicken with housemade pickles and ramp ranch. Brunch will be from 10am – 5pm. Visit Ripple online or call 202-244-7995 for reservations.

The Willard InterContinental

1401 Pennsylvania Ave NW

Washington, D.C. 20004

(202) 628 - 9100

Treat your mother to an extravagant brunch buffet at the Willard InterContinental. Set against the grand backdrop of the storied Willard and Crystal Ballrooms, amongst the soothing sounds of the piano and harp, guests will indulge in a delectable assortment of brunch favorites from a variety of action stations including omelets, waffles, fresh seafood, and hand carved meats. Tickets are $110 per adult, $55 per child (5-12 years old) with children under five complimentary. Seating times are 11am, 11:30am, 1:30pm. For reservations, please call 202-628-9100.

