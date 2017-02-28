Top 5 fitness moves with your partner

Fitness couple workout fit man and woman train in gym (Photo: Samo Trebizan, www.nafotografiji.si)

Global fitness enthusiast Devone Martin says building a stronger body can also build a stronger relationship if you workout with your partner. Here are five fitness moves for a heart pumping at-home workout with your bae.

Leg lifts and squats

One person lays on the ground and holds their partners ankles then proceeds to lift their legs up and down. The other person squats while throwing their partners legs toward the ground for added resistance. Perform squats and leg lifts for one minute then switch.

Ball throw burpees

Stand about five feet a part from your partner. One person starts with the ball and does a squat, while the other does a burpee at the same time. When both partners are back at standing position throw the ball to the other. Continue for one minute.

Plank jumps

One person holds a plank, feet together. The other partner jumps over their partners legs back and forth for one minute, then switch.

Sit up high-fives

Both partners are facing each other laying on mats. Simultaneously sit up, at the upright position high-five and repeat. Mix it up by doing both hands, then opposite hands to help work the obliques. Continue for one minute.

Band resisted running

Put a resistance band around one partners waist, they are the "runner". The other partner pull on the band behind the runner to create resistance. Run approximately 50 yards then switch. Make sure each person is the "runner" and the "resister" three times.

