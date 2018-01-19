The U.S. State Department recently changed how they issue warnings to U.S. citizens regarding international travel. Peter Greenberg, Travel Editor for CBS News, breaks down why these changes may be confusing, and where he thinks you should travel to in 2018.

The agency previously released advisories, warnings, or bulletins about specific nations, however the system has now changed so that each country has an advisory that is rated on a four-point threat scale:

With these precautions in mind, Peter picked out four beautiful international destinations that he thinks you should visit this year!

1. Portugal

2. Malta

3. Faroe Islands

Aerial view of Tindh�lmur (Photo: Atlantic Airways, Visit Faroe Islands)

4. Baja California

Want to know more? You're in luck- Peter Greenberg will be speaking at the Washington Convention Center this weekend. You can watch him at 1:45 pm on Saturday, and 1:15 pm on Sunday!

For more information go to the Travel and Adventure Show website.

