Top 3 dog parks in Northern Virginia

Playing fetch at the dog park (Photo: Trevor_Jones_Photo)

Walking your pup in the winter months is never fun. So we've complied the top three dog parks in Northern Virginia for you to let your dog unleash their energy and make new friends.

1. Shirlington Dog Park

Shirlington Dog Park is the "dog park of all dog parks". It's in the Four Mile Run area of Shirlington and offers vast space for four legged friends to play and even a stream for swimming. Shirlington Dog Park is regulated by Arlington County Parks & Recreation.

2710 S Oakland St.

Arlington, VA 22206

2. Reston Dog Park

Reston Dog Park is a clean and crisp play area with sand gravel and a water fountain. There are two fenced spaces to separate small and large dogs. Reston Dog Park is located in Baron Cameron Park and regulated by Fairfax County Parks & Recreation.

11323 Barron Cameron Dr.

Reston, VA 20190

3.) The Dog Park at One Loudoun

The Dog Park at One Loudoun is a hidden gem in the woods along the back of One Loudoun shopping center. The park isn't regulated by local government so BYOB - Bring Your Own Bowl of water.

20626 Easthampton Plaza,

Ashburn, VA 20147

