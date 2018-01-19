Top 2 U.S. cities to visit in 2018

Whether it's going aboard or traveling the country, 2018 is the year to visit all the places you've always wanted to go! Peter Greenberg, CBS News Travel Editor, told us why you should travel to these two booming cities this year.

1. Detroit

As the largest city in the Midwestern state of Michigan, Detroit is the perfect place to visit in 2018. From being known as "Motor City" to being the birthplace of Motown music, Detroit has something to offer for everyone. "It's coming back, and it has really great energy with amazing farmers markets. It's a great place to go for a weekend," Peter explains.

2. Cleveland

Known for its diverse food scene and sports teams, Cleveland is a beautiful city that you should visit in 2018. "You've got great neighborhoods and great restaurants," Peter says, "Their museum of art is world class." Being the home of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Browns will make any sports fanatics excited to visit. Plus, don't forget to hit up the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Want to know more? You're in luck- Peter Greenberg will be speaking at the Washington Convention Center this weekend. You can watch him at 1:45 pm on Saturday, and 1:15 pm on Sunday!

For more information go to the Travel and Adventure Show webiste.

Want more travel tips? Follow Great Day Washington on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram for more! Watch every day at 9am on WUSA9.

© 2018 WUSA-TV