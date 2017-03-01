Planes Sitting on Tarmac at Sunset (Photo: Mike Watson Images)

It's that time of year where all you want to do is get away. Now you just have to choose which airline to fly to your favorite destination. Here are the top 10 US airlines from travel website ThePointsGuy.com.

Alaska Airlines United Airlines Virgin America JetBlue American Airlines Southwest Airlines Delta Air Lines Hawaiian Airlines Frontier Airlines Spirit Airlines

To get a deeper dive behind the methodology behind the madness of picking the Top 10 US airlines check out ThePointsGuy.com

For more travel inspiration and ideas follow Great Day Washington on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

(© 2017 WUSA)