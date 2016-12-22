Tips to prepare you for the 2017 Inauguration

The 2017 Inauguration is just around the corner and it will be a busy day for Washington. If you need the scoop on what to expect, what to wear and how to get around, look no further! Here's how you can be best prepared for the upcoming Presidential Inauguration.

1. Wear warm and comfortable clothes.

The average temperature is usually in the low 40s, with the coldest Inauguration hitting temperatures as 7 degrees for President Reagan's second term. You'll also be standing around, so comfortable shoes are key.

2. Leave your backpacks at home.

Backpacks are among the items prohibited at the Inauguration. Also on the list are bicycles, balloons, coolers, explosives, firearms, glass or thermal containers and more. Read the full list here to ensure you are good to go.

3. Use public transportation

There will be little parking and rush-hour traffic throughout the most of the day so your best bet is probably the metro. It will be open longer and there is also a deal to offset costs--riders will save 30% with a limited edition SmartTrip one-day pass for the Inauguration. Keep in mind some stations are closed for Safe Track re-working: Smithsonian and Federal Triangle (Orange, Silver and Blue lines); Archives-Navy Memorial-Penn Quarter and Mt Vernon Sq 7th St-Convention Center (Green and Yellow lines). Plan accordingly and check wmata.com for updates.

Sources: inauguration.dc.gov; washington.org; whitehouse.gov and USA Today

