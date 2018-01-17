Tips to move into a new home by spring

Photo courtesy of POND5 (Photo: Valery Voennyy, Custom)

WASHINGTON, DC (WUSA9) - It may not be spring yet, but realtors are focused on the upcoming season. Here's what you need to know to make your move within the next couple months, according to our Real Deal in Real Estate Pros.

Set the scene. Staging is everything if you're trying to sell your home. It doesn't matter how gorgeous the outside is. If the inside is a mess, prospective buyers will be turned off. The first impression goes far in getting multiple offers. Get your team in place. Make sure your listing agent knows the area well, and that they're working with a reputable mortgage lender. Great homes get multiple offers. You need a team that will know how to negotiate effectively. Don't worry about selling your home before buying. You may think you need that money to make a competitive offer, but you don't need to carry that financial burden. A mortgage lender can make sure you're qualified knowing that your house will sell soon.

Happy House Hunting!

This article is sponsored by The Real Deal in Real Estate. Contact them for your buying and selling needs!

For more real estate tips, follow Great Day Washington on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

© 2018 WUSA-TV