Tips for the perfect ski getaway

SEVEN SPRINGS, PA (WUSA9) - Calling all snow bunnies! Just a three hour drive from the DMV area is Seven Springs Mountain Resort in Pennsylvania. No matter what level skier you are, you'll have a great time at this activity-filled vacation spot. Before you pack up your equipment and hit the slopes, check out these tips for a great weekend.

Pick your lodging. Whether you want to stay in a cozy chalet, a rustic cottage, or a convenient hotel, Seven Springs has many options to accommodate your group. Each offer gorgeous views and great amenities. Schedule a lesson. If you're a beginner or just needs a refresher, Seven Springs has classes for every age group and private lessons available. Employees at the rental center will set you up with the right equipment. Before long, you'll be swooshing down the slopes with your friends. Map it out. With 33 trails, Seven Springs has slopes to match any ski level. Make sure you check out the guide before you hit the trails. Say yes to snow tubing. Need a break from skiing, but still want to spend time outside? Go tubing with your crew. Seven Springs has the largest snow tubing park in the region. Grab onto the handles and feel the rush while you blast down the hill. Decompress. After hours of skiing or snowboarding, you'll need to relax your muscles. Book an appointment at the on-sight spa for a soothing massage, or unwind in one of the hot tubs located by the indoor pool. Refuel.You're going to work up quite an appetite trekking around in the snow all day. Treat yourself to a delicious meal at one of Seven Springs' many restaurants and bars. And don't forget- no ski weekend is complete without a hot toddy. Cheers!

