Here’s your guide to events in the DMV for this weekend, March 31 – April 2!

FRIDAY

The Hamburg Ballet’s performance of The Little Mermaid at the Kennedy Center is a slightly darker adaptation of the classic children’s *tail.* Performances go Friday – Sunday this weekend with the first performance being at 7:30pm Friday night.

The Bethesda Blues and Jazz Supper Club will host Shang and the Brencore Allstar Band for their Tribute to the Music of Phyllis Hyman. Any jazz fan wouldn’t want to miss this stellar performance. The performance will begin at 8pm Friday night and tickets are $40 at the door, or $35 in advance.

SATURDAY

DMV residents are no strangers to the Blossom Kite Festival on the National Mall each year. Focused around the Washington Monument, hundreds of kites take to the sky throughout the day and is truly a sight to be seen. A parade kicks off the day at 10am.

While this project begins Friday night, this year’s performance of LiveArt in a Day will take place Saturday night at 7pm at the Anacostia Arts Center. Playwrights will begin Friday evening and will only have 24 hours to bring a production from idea to performance. This year the theme is “Female Forward” and features an all-women writing team.

SUNDAY

The third session of the Cherry Blossom Beer and Wine Festival will take place Sunday afternoon at Yards Park in Southeast. With over 100 beers and wines to taste and live entertainment throughout the day, this is another yearly DC tradition that is hard to miss. The first two sessions of the festival are also this weekend, Saturday from 1-4pm and 6-9pm.

The final performance of Battlefield at the Kennedy Center is Sunday at 2pm. This epic war story is an extended excerpt from Director Peter Brook’s 1985 production of The Mahabharata. Tickets start at $49.

