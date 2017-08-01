This D.C. burger is named after former President Obama

(Photo: Heather Victoria Photography, Heather Victoria Photography)

During his White House tenure, former President Obama frequented many of the District's burger joints on his lunch breaks. In his honor, TD Burger Owner and Chef Timothy Dean dedicated a menu item to cheeseburgers' favorite politician, and you owe it to yourself to try it.

Ingredients:

2 all natural beef patties 7oz

2 Brioche Buns Buttered on the Grill

Honey Mustard:

1 oz Dijon Mustard

1 oz Grain Mustard

1 oz Honey Mix all three items in a mixing Bowl

Sweet Maui Onions:

1 Maui Onion peeled and quartered

1 cup of water brought to a boil

½ cup sugar added to boiling water

3 sprigs of sage added to water

Cook onion until tender

Organic Water cress:

2 Slices of Swiss Cheese

Directions:

1. Pre-heat grill to 400 degrees

2. Place burgers on grill and cook until med or med rare

3. Grill buns with butter

4. Add honey mustard on the bottom bun

5. Place sweet maui onions on bottom bun

6. Add swiss cheese while the burgers are on the grill

7. Add watercress and serve with cold beer, if desired.

