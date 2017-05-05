Things to do this weekend: May 5 - May 7

LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 02: A detailed view of a woman posing with a Mint Julep looks on prior to the 141st running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 2, 2015 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) (Photo: Dylan Buell, 2015 Getty Images)

Happy Weekend everyone! Need some inspiration to spice up this rainy weekend? We have you covered:

FRIDAY

1. Cinco De Mayo Parties

Yes it's rainy which means you just have to take all those rooftop plans inside - never fear! Don Titos in Clarendon is having a Cinco De Titos party all night long, Pepita is throwing a Cinco de Mayo patio party where the $5 margaritas and foods will be flowing, starting at 11:30 am. Finally everyone's favorite Decades is is ringing in Cinco de Mayo on its open-air rooftop with free tacos, $5 Coronas, margaritas, and tequila shots from 5 to 10 pm.

2. Ricky Martin at the Theater at MGM National Harbor

Livin' La Vida Loca! Ricky Martin is at MGM National Harbor this weekend and he's bringing back all your favorites, some new hits & promises to throw the dance concert party of a lifetime!

SATURDAY

1. Funk Parade at U Street NW

Part street fair, music festival and just a big ol' party - the theme for Funk Fest is "future funk" this year and it's going to be a jam!

2. Kentucky Derby Parties

Bring out your seersuckers and hats! It's Derby Day! Bourbon will host a watch party with brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mint Juleps and Old Foresters will be served the official bourbon of Churchill Downs, and will be just $10 all day. Logan Tavern will serve Derby food specials like fried green tomatoes, Kentucky Hot Browns, and Chocolate Bourbon Derby Pie from 3 p.m. until close. A menu of assorted juleps ($9) will be served & gift cards are being given away!

SUNDAY

1. Museum hopping!

Rainy days call for museum hopping. Check out the gemstones & brand new IMAX 3-D Adventure at the National Museum of Natural History screens this exciting 3D adventure that details the true story of Henry Bates and his 11-year journey through the Amazon rainforest in the 1850s.

2. Baking with the Best

Check out some of these awesome recipes, roll up your sleeves and get to cooking with the whole family! Dinner, meal prep and scrumptious desserts all at your fingertips!

