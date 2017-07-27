Things to do this weekend: July 28 - 30

Chef handing a tortilla to a foodie at a street food market (Photo: Aleksandr_Vorobev)

1. LIVE MUSIC: FRIDAY, JUNE 28TH

Friday Night Live at Rockville Town Square! From 6-9PM enjoy free music and tons of food vendors and family fun as the local R&B group "Nelly's Echo" hits the stage!

2. PUPPY FESTIVAL AT THE NATIONAL POSTAL MUSEUM: SATURDAY JULY 29TH

The National Postal Museum is holding a free event from 10am - 3pm on Saturday with PUPPIES! The museum will have demonstrations to showcase the work of K-9 dogs and other fun and hands-on activities inside the museum. In the outdoor terrace space, there will be a dog and cat adoption fair. Rescue groups include Humane Rescue Alliance, City Dogs Rescue and Homeward Trails Animal Rescue.

3. TASTE OF SPRINGFIELD FESTIVAL: SUNDAY JULY 30TH

Free admission, $1 for all food and drinks - what could be better! Join us at the Taste of Springfield event this weekend With shopping, music, kids areas and more. There's something for everyone this Sunday from 12-6PM at the Springfield Town Center Mall!

