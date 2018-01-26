The warm weather gods are smiling down on us this weekend which means there’s no excuse to not get out of the house and enjoy! You can experience art at some local galleries or investigate a murder at midnight. Here are three FREE things to do in the DMV area this weekend:

Renwick: Murder at Midnight—Washington, D.C.

Renwick Gallery is staying open late on Friday, January 26 for guests to explore two eerie exhibits, “Murder is her Hobby” and “The Final Stop,” before they close on Sunday, January 28. Scavenger hunts, souvenirs and a live DJ will be included in the investigation for all ages. The event is free admission.

ARTsites Outdoor Sculptures—Howard County, Md.

Each year, ARTsites takes the works from its galleries and places them outdoors throughout Howard County. The art displays serve as new visual landmarks for the community, plus it's a fun way to get the kids outdoors!

Outliers and American Vanguard Art—Washington, D.C.

The National Gallery of Art is challenging popular assumptions about creativity and artistic process in their new exhibit Outliers. The exhibit is comprised of 300 works by self-taught American poets from three separate time periods when popular and underground art merged together. Free admission, enough said!

