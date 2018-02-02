Say good-bye to January and hello to February! With spring just around the corner, there's so much to do around the DMV this weekend - here are our top 3 picks!

1. Parallax Gap at the Renwick Gallery - Washington, DC

If you haven't been the the Renwick Gallery yet, this weekend is the perfect time to go! The Renwick Gallery explains that the Parallax Gap is a visual puzzle on the ceiling of their popular salon ballroom. The exhibit explores examples of interplay between craft and architecture through a ceiling-suspended structure running the length of the Renwick’s iconic gallery! The Parallax Gap exhibit will be closing February 11, so be sure to see it before it's gone!

2. Arts by the Bay Gallery - Harve de Grace, Maryland

Arts by the Bay Gallery announces the "Polar Vortex" Reception and Show featuring works from Havre de Grace High School Art Students with new works from resident artists. The event is on February 2, from 7-9 pm! Come out to support your local artists.

3. Flights of Fancy storytime - Chantilly, Virginia

Museum staff will read stories for children about famous aviators, hot-air balloon flights, trips to Mars, the night sky, and winged creatures that soar through the skies. Afterwards, visitors ages two through eight-years-old will take part in a hands-on activity. Story time will take place at 11:00 and 11:30 am in the James S. McDonnell Space Hangar.

