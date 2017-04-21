Things to do this weekend: April 21 - 23

Magnolia blooms at the Smithsonian Castle in Washington, DC (Photo: Lonnie Kishiyama, This image is subject to copyright.)

We have your weekend forecast and it looks like a whole bunch of fun! Check out these awesome events this weekend and if you're ever in doubt of where to eat - we have you covered here.

FRIDAY:

Stephanie Danler at Politics and Prose: the hottest new author around of the best-selling book Sweetbitter shares her insights & more about writing, life and of course, food. Admission is free and the event starts at 7PM.

Clayton English at DC Improv: Winner of "last Comic Standing" in 2015, Clayton English is bringing his brand of quick-witted, good-natured and flat-out funny sensabilities to DC Improv for his second week of headlining. Don't miss him before he becomes he next big thing on your Netflix!

SATURDAY:

Arlington Art Festival: Over 200+ artisans, food, family fun and a ton of retail therapy graces the streets of downtown Clarendon for the 2nd annual Arts fest. Need to pick up that perfect Mother's day guft? you might find it here. (Also there's a ton of great restaurants!) Saturday - Sunday all day.

National Record Store Day - head to your favorite music store to pick up the latest & greatest in today's music and beyond from places like Crooked Beat in Alexandria, which opens at 9 a.m. with free goodie bags; Ka-Chunk Records in Annapolis, which will have tote bags for the first few customers; Som Records on 14th Street NW; and Hill & Dale in Georgetown.

Sarah Silverman at the Theater at MGM National Harbor: Comedian, political activist and TV star Sarah Silverman performs her infamous standup routine which could cover anything from Trump to the latest craze in dating rituals. She is not to be missed! Ticket's still available for 8PM show.

SUNDAY:

FilmFest DC: The leading film festival in the DC area kicks off at the historic Landmark E Street Theatre. With innovative comedies, international thrillers, social justice themes and something for everyone - this 11 day festival is not to be missed. Plus what if the next Oscar winner is shown there!?

Teens Only Event "Earth Optimism" at the Smithsonian's National Museum for Natural History: Looking for an event to bring the kids to? This all day event at the Smithsonian is for teen's only as they discuss and meet with other influencers on making a positive impact on the planet with scientists, artists, conservation leaders and more!

