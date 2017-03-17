Things to do this weekend 3/18-3/19

Washington DC Skyline (Photo: Sean Pavone, Sean Pavone 2016)

The weekend has finally arrived, so pat yourself on the back for surviving another week! If you're wondering how to spend your free time, you have come to the right place! Use this as a guide to the nightlife, movies, music and more for this weekend; you're guaranteed to have a great time at one of these events. Without further adieu, here's the Where to Wander list for Saturday and Sunday 3/18/17 -3/19/17.

Saturday 3/18/17

1: Nufonia Must Fall If you like musical turntables, love stories, and live puppet theater then this may be the event for you.DJ/turntable Kid Koala has adapted his graphic novel "Nufonia Must Fall" into a theatrical performance. The story is a love story between a human and robot that comes to life.

2: The Magnetic Fields"50 song Memoir": If your each moment of your life was told through a song what songs would you choose? Songwriter Stephin Merritt came up with the concept of a personal album, including 50 songs that represent a year in his life. This autobiographical musical features over 100 instruments with a range of traditional sounds to a synthesizer. Showtime is at 8 pm!

3: Hooping with the Harlem Globetrotters: The world famous Harlem Globetrotters are set to debut their 4 point line at their 2017 game; located 30 feet from the basket (6 feet, 3 inches beyond the 3 point line) This will replace the 4 point circle that the group has been using since 2010. Check out their two games at 2 pm and 7 pm at the Verizon Center tickets range from $25-$100.

Sunday 3/19/17

1: Sunday Green Brunch: Sunday brunching has truly become such a popular trend in recent years. Check out the Taste of DC's Taste on Wheels: Green Eggs and Kegs. This outdoor brunch features an Irish themed breakfast with over 2 dozen food trucks that offer a $3 signature "taste" item. If you're still in a St. Patty's mood, enjoy bottomless green mimosas! This event is being held at Yards Park from 11 am to 4 pm and prices range from $5-$30.

2: A Whole New World: If you love ballet and the classic fairy tale Aladdin then this event might intrigue you. This adaptation may not have the singing of the Disney version but this tells the tale of a poor young man who embarks a journey to find a magic lamp and consequently, he also finds himself. Check out the show at THE ARC from 1 pm to 5 pm tickets range from $35-50.

3: Celebrate 20 years with Millennium Stage: The Kennedy Center's Millennium Stage is celebrating 20 years of free entertainment with a great musical show! Some of the featured performances include Scythian a high energy Celtic-rooted band, Big Sam's Funky Nation a New Orleans funk group that's sure to rock the house. So check out The Kennedy Center's Grand Foyer from 6- 8 pm!

