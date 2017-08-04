Things to do in the DMV this weekend: August 4-6

Get some weekend fun with these amazing and free events!

SAAM Arcade

Enjoy a free arcade filled with classic games like Pacman and Donkey Kong at the Smithsonian Art Museum! You can also play new indie games and even meet their creators! All on Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 to 7pm.

Paws on the Patio

If you're looking for a place to take your pet, bring it to Bastille Restaurant for their "Paws on the Patio" event. This event is to raise money for Operation Paws for Homes. Bring dog toys and blankets to donate if you can. Visit Sunday, from 3:30pm to 5:30pm.

3D Sculpture Show

Channel your inner artist at the Waverly Street Gallery in Bethesda! They are hosting a 3D sculpture show featuring artists from all around the world. Be amazed at the art on Saturday from 10am-5pm.

