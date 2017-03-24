Things to do in DC this weekend

WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES: The Jefferson Memorial makes a great backdrop for the blossoms on the Japanese cherry trees surrounding the Tidal Basin 10 April AFP PHOTO/Karen BLEIER (Photo credit should read KAREN BLEIER/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: KAREN BLEIER, 2005 AFP)

We have finally made it to the end of another week! If you haven't made your weekend plans, or you're looking for things to do, look no further! This "where to wander" guide will give you a breakdown of all the hot spots to visit in the District this weekend. The following events are for the weekend of March 24th- March 26th so enjoy your weekend the right way, happy wandering!

Friday, March 24th

1: Artomatic: For my lovers of all things creatives and artsy, this festival is one to check out. Artomatic is a showcase of hundreds of creative locals in visual art, music, film, performance and fashion! The event will take place in Crystal City, from March 24th, 2017- May 6th, 2017 at 1800 South Bell St, free of charge from 12pm-12am.

2: SheRocks: Since it's Women's History Month, SheRocks celebrates its 5th year of rising women artists and entrepreneurs. This event will feature a lengthy list of honorees and "TedTalks" like piece called HerStory. The event takes place at the Embassy Suites (near the Convention Center) 10 am on Friday and Saturday, prices range from $13-$29.94.

3: A "One Woman Sex & The City ": The creative mind behind the "One Man Star Wars" and "One man Lord of the Rings", presents a parody of all six seasons of the HBO hit series, Sex and the City. Actress, Kerry Ipema stars and will be portraying all 4 beloved characters, Carrie, Samantha, Miranda, and Charlotte. Showtime is at 8 pm and tickets range from $30-$40.

Saturday, March 25th

1: Family Fun at the Smithsonian American Art Museum: Visit the Smithsonian American Art Museum for a kid-friendly Cherry Blossom Celebration this Saturday! Do fun filled activities like Taiko drumming, face painting, traditional dance performances, a scavenger hunt and more! This event is free and takes place at 11:30 am - 3 pm.

2: Cherry Blossom Festival: So the weather is supposed to be a beautiful 74 degrees! Make sure to make the most of the day by checking out the Cherry Blossom opening ceremony!

3: Improv Smackdown: The Washington Improv theater will host their 11th annual Fighting Improv Smackdown Tournament. Audiences will decide which team will go onto another round of bizarre and quirky comedic situations. The event starts at 5 pm and tickets start at $12-$15.

Sunday, March 26

1: Sunday Brunch: Now everyone knows Sunday is the day for good eats and relaxation. Check these places to find the best brunch spots in the District.

2: Harry PotterCon: Calling all wizards and muggles! The Filmore will be hosting "PotterCon" where attendees can compete in a costume contest, and test your knowledge of the world of Hogwarts in a trivia contest! The event is 21+, starting at 2 pm, and tickets start at $15.50.

3: DC Environmental Film Festival: The environmental film festival marks its 25th anniversary and features more than 180 documentaries, experimental, archival, feature and children's films from all around the world.

