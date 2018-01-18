Things to do in DC, Md and Va: Jan 19-21

Courtesy Artechouse

Looking for something fun to do this weekend as the weather (thankfully) warms back up a bit? From an adult-friendly winter wonderland to a hypnotic light installation, here are three must do activities in the DMV this weekend!

Ice Yards 2018—Washington, D.C.

Instead of holing up inside all weekend, embrace the winter season with DC’s only adult-friendly winter wonderland. On Saturday, Jan. 20, Ice Yards will celebrate everything ice including icy cocktails, ice shuffleboard, live ice carving and more on The Yards boardwalk. Your $10 ticket includes one beer or wine upon entry.

Target $2 Family Fun Night—Baltimore, MD

Looking for something fun to do with the entire family? Enjoy three floors of interactive exhibits along with engaging programs at Port Discovery Children’s Museum on Friday, Jan. 19 from 4-8pm. The best part? It’s only $2 per person.

Parallel Universe—Washington, D.C.

Interactive gallery ARTECHOUSE is launching a new exhibit this weekend entitled ‘Parallel Universe’ by acclaimed Turkish art studio ‘Ouchhh.’ Parallel Universe is comprised of four installations and its hypnotic and immersive multi-sensory experience draws inspiration from science, math and astrology. Tickets are $15.

