Things to do in DC, Md and Va: Jan. 12 - 14

Cheers to a long weekend! The long weekend ahead means an extra day for something fun—which also means you shouldn't be at home. Here are some things to do in the DMV this weekend.

Go-Go Music 4th Annual MLK Birthday Celebration – Washington, D.C.

In the mood to party? Lucky for you, three of DC’s legendary go-go bands are coming together to throw Martin Luther King Jr. the ultimate birthday party. Rare Essence, Sugar Bear & EU and Trouble Funk will be making feet move Sunday, January 14 at the legendary Howard Theater. Tickets start at $25.

Bethesda Restaurant Week – Bethesda, MD

Over 30 restaurants in Bethesda, MD will be participating in Restaurant Week from Jan. 12 through Jan. 21. The participating restaurants will offer special menus at a set price for this one week so you can pick a restaurant that fits both your budget and your taste buds!

Tamayo Family Day – Washington, D.C.

On Saturday, Jan. 13, the American Art Museum will be celebrating Mexican artist Rufino Tamayo whose work is on display in the exhibition Tamayo: The New York Years. Bring the entire family for a day of scavenger hunts, arts and crafts and cultural performances from 11:30 am to 3 pm! The best part? It’s free!

