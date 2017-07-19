If you need some plans this weekend, look no further! Here are the most exciting things to do this weekend.

Lotus and Water Lily Festival - Washington, D.C.

The annual Lotus and Water Lily Festival is a city favorite. Over the span of two weekends, starting July 14th and ending July 22nd, it beautifully combines nature and music. This Saturday, July 22nd, is their last event and definitely not one to miss! It's a "Music in the Gardens" night where you can bring your own picnic and blanket and listen to the sweet sounds of jazz and R&B. The best part is: you can watch the rare night Lillies bloom! Head to the Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens this Saturday from 5:30pm-9:00pm.

Del Ray Music Festival - Alexandria, VA

You won't need to empty your wallet for this music festival, in fact, not at all. This completely free music festival is happening this Saturday, July 22nd in Alexandria. The festival is filled with tons of talented artists that'll give you the best summer night! There will also be tons of local food there, so come hungry!

Friday Night Live Motown with Funktion II - Hanover, MD

If you are in desperate need of a fun night out, this is the concert for you! You can take it back to the 70's with Funktion II's hip dance moves and earthy tunes! All for free, this event is at the Live! Hotel and Casino in Hanover, Maryland from 8pm-12am. Call up your babysitter!

