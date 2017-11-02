Things to do in DC, Maryland and Virginia: Nov. 3 - 5

Food Brunch Cafe Catering Dining Cheers Event Concept (Photo: Rawpixel Ltd, Rawpixel Ltd)

The weekend is finally here, but what would a weekend be without any plans. Check out these three must go spots in the DMV to make the most out of your days off.

1. Words, Beats and Life Festival at the Kennedy Center, Sunday 12-7pm, Washington, D.C.

Words, Beats and Life is a nonprofit that celebrates hip-hop culture. The festival will consist of a break dancing competition, 30 local artists creating graffiti-inspired works of art, and music will be provided by DJ Vico Vibez. Admission to this event is free.

Multi-ethnic breakdancers posing in warehouse (Photo: DreamPictures)

2. Sunday Funday Day Party Brunch @Mixx Lounge, Sunday 1-9pm, Maryland

Cap off your weekend with this cool afternoon hideout. Watch the NFL games on over 12 flat screens, and take part in food specials and bottomless mimosas. Admission to this event is free.

Rear View Of Friends Watching Game In Sports Bar On Screens (Photo: monkeybusinessimages, This content is subject to copyright.)

3. VA -- Affordable Wines for the Holidays, Saturday 3-5pm, Virginia

Wine down on Saturday with Cork & Fork’s affordable wine. Instead of a full course meal try your favorite wine with a fresh, delicious, mouthwatering cookie. Plus, you can delight yourself with fun conversations with like-minded people. Admission to this event is $5.

Brunch Choice Crowd Dining Food Options Eating Concept (Photo: Rawpixel, Rawpixel Ltd)

