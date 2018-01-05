Things to do in DC, Maryland and Virginia: Jan. 5-7

Happy mixed race woman in sequined dress dancing on a party over colorful background with confetti (Photo: Paffy69, Paffy69)

The moment we've all been waiting for is finally here. It's the first weekend of the year! So there will be no laying in bed or sitting on the couch watching Netflix all day. Get your crew together and get up and get out to one of these fun spots in the DMV.

You can never fully enjoy DC without hearing a little Go-Go. The legendary Junkyard band will be performing at the U Street Music Hall on Sunday, January 7th. The group started in 1980 and is one of few bands to push the Go-Go sound to a national audience. Tickets are $15 and doors open at 7pm.

The Music and Gaming Festival is taking place at the Gaylord in the National Harbor for the entire weekend. There will be 200 free arcade and pinball machines, video-game tournaments, and tabletop games. In addition, the festival will have panel discussions, video game screenings, live video-game inspired improv comedy and theater and you can learn how to be a circus performer. Tickets are running from $20-$85.

In Virginia you can pretend you are attending a live taping of Soul Train as you listen to musicians pay homage to Earth, Wind & Fire. Tributes will also be made to other artist who were in the music scene between the years of 1973-1985. The performance will be held at the Birchmere on Sunday, January 7th and begins at 7:30pm. Tickets are $35.

Watch Great Day Washington every morning at 9am on WUSA9 & follow us on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram for local community news and events in the DMV!

© 2018 WUSA-TV