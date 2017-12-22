Things to do in DC, Maryland and Virginia: Dec. 22-24

Christmas is literally right around the corner. So by now your Christmas gifts should be wrapped and underneath the tree. With all the free time on your hands I’m sure you’re wondering what you and the family could be doing. Well look no further. Check out these family fun things to do right here in the DMV.

In DC on 7th and Shaw lies Miracle on Seventh Street. This is the third year that the street has put on a funky display of holiday decorations. It includes an Instagram worthy 19th century sleigh, thousands of tree ornaments, and a “Chinese and a movie” themed room. It is known as DC’s winter wonderland and be sure to make your visit before it closes on New Year’s Eve.

If you never fully got into the holiday spirit I’m sure you will be after visiting the Christmas Village in Baltimore. This hot spot ends on Christmas Eve but check it out and finish some last minute Christmas shopping by browsing several of their vender booths where you can purchase ornaments, jewelry and other gifts. You will also be able to partake in arts and crafts and taste traditional European food, sweets, and drinks.

The One Loudoun Farmer’s Market is the perfect place to take the family and gets some good eats for the holiday season. Everything there is homegrown which means it’s probably the go to place to get the most healthiest foods. The market will be open all day on December 22nd and opens at 9am on December 23rd.

