The ultimate Grammy menu guide

The 59th Annual Grammy Awards are Sunday, February 12th and it's music's biggest night with standout performances, celebrities strutting the red carpet all with hopes of taking home a golden megaphone. If you are throwing a watch party we've got the ultimate Grammy themed menu items for you.

"7 years" 7 layer dip

Ingredients:

1 ounce taco seasoning

1 (16 ounce) can refried beans

1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened

1 (16 ounce) jar of salsa

1 large tomato, chopped

1 green bell pepper, chopped

1 bunch green onions, chopped

1 small head iceberg lettuce, shredded

1 (6 ounce) black olives, drained & sliced

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

Directions:

In medium bowl, blend taco seasoning and refried beans. Spread the mixture into serving platter.

Mix the sour cream and cream cheese in medium bowl. Spread over refried beans.

Top the layers with salsa. Place a layer of tomato, green bell pepper, green onions and lettuce, finally top with cheddar cheese. Garnish with black olives.

Beyonce's Spiked "Lemonade"

Ingredients:

2 cups lemon flavored sparking water or club soda, chilled

1/2 cup citrus flavored vodka, chilled

1/2 cup fresh lemon juice

1/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup orange liqueur

crushed ice

lemon slices

Directions:

Combine first 5 ingredients in a large pitcher. Serve over crushed ice. Garnish each serving with a lemon slice, if desired.

"Sailor's Guide to the Earth" Salty Potato Chips & Dip

Ingredients:

1/3 cup finely crumbled bleu cheese

1/3 cup fat-free sour cream

2 tablespoons light mayonnaise

2 tablespoons skim milk

1/4 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 pound russet potatoes, thinly sliced & diveded

cooking spray

1/2 teaspoon salt

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400°. Place baking sheet in oven.

Combine first 5 ingredients in a small bowl, stirring well. Cover and chill.

Place potato slices on paper towels; pat dry. Arrange half of potato slices in a single layer on preheated baking sheet coated with cooking spray.

Sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon salt. Bake at 400° for 10 minutes. Turn potato slices over; bake an additional 5 minutes or until golden.

Repeat procedure with remaining potatoes and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Serve immediately with blue cheese mixture or dip of your choice.

