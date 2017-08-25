WUSA
Close

The perfect ribs recipe from Texas Roadhouse

Madeline Cuddihy, WUSA 1:10 PM. EDT August 25, 2017

Texas Roadhouse has some lip smackin' delicious ribs and we want to show you how to do it yourself! Try this recipe at home! 
 
STEP ONE: Seasoning,
In a deep baking pan, add water and some type of Liquid Smoke. 
Mix well.  
Take Ribs, use a shaker and your favorite dry seasoning (we have our seasoning for sale online at TexasRoadhouse.com) and thoroughly coat each of the Ribs. 
Place Ribs in the pan.
 
STEP TWO: Cooking
Place pans in 350 F oven and bake slowly until done; about 3 hours.
Ribs are fully cooked when the bone in the center pulls freely from the meat.  At this point, remove from the oven.  
 
STEP THREE: Grilling
Pick your favorite BBQ sauce for re-heating and basting the Ribs.
Pre-heat grill.
Brush and season the grill before use.
Place the Rack of Ribs vertically, with the underside down to the grates.  
Heat until sizzling hot.  
Turn Ribs over and baste the underside of the Ribs, and heat until sizzling hot.    
Baste the top.  
Turn the Ribs over one last time and baste with a final coat.
Serve to your guests and accept their complements graciously!!!
 

© 2017 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories