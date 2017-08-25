The perfect ribs recipe from Texas Roadhouse

Grilled sliced barbecue pork ribs (Photo: Tatiana Volgutova)

Texas Roadhouse has some lip smackin' delicious ribs and we want to show you how to do it yourself! Try this recipe at home!

STEP ONE: Seasoning,

• In a deep baking pan, add water and some type of Liquid Smoke.

• Mix well.

• Take Ribs, use a shaker and your favorite dry seasoning (we have our seasoning for sale online at TexasRoadhouse.com) and thoroughly coat each of the Ribs.

• Place Ribs in the pan.

STEP TWO: Cooking

• Place pans in 350 F oven and bake slowly until done; about 3 hours.

• Ribs are fully cooked when the bone in the center pulls freely from the meat. At this point, remove from the oven.

STEP THREE: Grilling

• Pick your favorite BBQ sauce for re-heating and basting the Ribs.

• Pre-heat grill.

• Brush and season the grill before use.

• Place the Rack of Ribs vertically, with the underside down to the grates.

• Heat until sizzling hot.

• Turn Ribs over and baste the underside of the Ribs, and heat until sizzling hot.

• Baste the top.

• Turn the Ribs over one last time and baste with a final coat.

• Serve to your guests and accept their complements graciously!!!

