The perfect meatball recipe for Super Bowl Sunday!

Super Bowl Sunday is coming up fast, and we have an amazing meatball recipe from Robin and Rennee Catering that will make game day taste great! Grab your friends and family and head into the kitchen to cook up this mouth watering snack!

INGREDIENTS:

2 pounds ground beef

· 1 1/2 bread crumbs

· 1/4 cup chopped onion

1/2 cup Lipton's dry soup mix

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1 egg

1 (18 ounce) bottle barbecue sauce

1 teaspoon of mayo

1 tea spoon of pepper

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees

In a large bowl, combine the beef, bread crumbs, onion, salt, and eggs. Shape into little meatballs, about 1 inch in size.

Place the meatballs into a baking dish.

Bake at 375 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes.

Pour barbecue sauce over the meatballs and bake for 35 more minutes.

