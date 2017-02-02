The perfect heart healthy & flat-belly meal plan

Tasty rye bread sandwiches (Photo: klenova, Copyright: Natalia Klenova Photography)

We're all looking for that perfect diet that both fills us up AND makes us healthy. Well thanks to Women's Health we've found the perfect guide to help you stay happy AND slim!

BREAKFAST

Smoked Salmon Toast

1 slice whole-wheat bread, toasted

1 1/2 Tbsp cream cheese

2 oz smoked salmon

1 thick slice red onion

1 Tbsp chives

Spread cream cheese on toast and top with salmon, onion, and chives.

Total: 360 calories

SNACK Beet Chips and Dip 2 thinly sliced beets 2 tsp olive oil Sea salt, to taste 2 Tbsp Baba ghanoush dip Preheat oven to 375°F. Toss beet slices with olive oil and sea salt. Bake for 10 to 20 minutes until edges curl. Serve chips with baba ghanoush dip. Total: 220 calories

LUNCH

Roast Beef and Horseradish Wrap

2 Tbsp 2% plain Greek yogurt

1 Tbsp horseradish sauce

2 leaves Bibb lettuce

4 slices lean deli-style roast beef

4 slices tomato

1 cup fresh raspberries

Combine yogurt and horseradish and spread on lettuce. Top with roast beef and tomato, and roll into a wrap. Serve with raspberries.

Total: 300 calories

SNACK Tropical Smoothie 1/2 cup coconut water 1/2 cup frozen mango 1/2 cup freshly squeezed orange juice (from 2 oranges) 1/2 cup kefir Blend and serve. Total: 210 calories

DINNER

Loaded Spaghetti

1 cup sliced bell pepper

1/2 cup sliced red onion

1 tsp olive oil

1 cup cooked whole-wheat spaghetti

2/3 cup cooked edamame

Sauté peppers and onions in oil until onions are translucent. Toss with pasta and edamame.

Total: 420 calories

