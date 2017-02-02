The perfect heart healthy & flat-belly meal plan

We're all looking for that perfect diet that both fills us up AND makes us healthy. Well thanks to Women's Health we've found the perfect guide to help you stay happy AND slim!
BREAKFAST
Smoked Salmon Toast
1 slice whole-wheat bread, toasted
1 1/2 Tbsp cream cheese
2 oz smoked salmon
1 thick slice red onion
1 Tbsp chives
Spread cream cheese on toast and top with salmon, onion, and chives.
Total: 360 calories
SNACK
Beet Chips and Dip
2 thinly sliced beets
2 tsp olive oil
Sea salt, to taste
2 Tbsp Baba ghanoush dip
Preheat oven to 375°F. Toss beet slices with olive oil and sea salt. Bake for 10 to 20 minutes until edges curl. Serve chips with baba ghanoush dip.
Total: 220 calories
LUNCH
Roast Beef and Horseradish Wrap
2 Tbsp 2% plain Greek yogurt
1 Tbsp horseradish sauce
2 leaves Bibb lettuce
4 slices lean deli-style roast beef
4 slices tomato
1 cup fresh raspberries
Combine yogurt and horseradish and spread on lettuce. Top with roast beef and tomato, and roll into a wrap. Serve with raspberries.
Total: 300 calories
SNACK
Tropical Smoothie
1/2 cup coconut water
1/2 cup frozen mango
1/2 cup freshly squeezed orange juice (from 2 oranges)
1/2 cup kefir
Blend and serve.
Total: 210 calories
DINNER
Loaded Spaghetti
1 cup sliced bell pepper
1/2 cup sliced red onion
1 tsp olive oil
1 cup cooked whole-wheat spaghetti
2/3 cup cooked edamame
Sauté peppers and onions in oil until onions are translucent. Toss with pasta and edamame.
Total: 420 calories
