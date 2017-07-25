The perfect floor for a home with a pet

Flooring you & your pets will love (Photo: Custom)

WASHINGTON, DC (WUS9) - Looking to update your flooring, but have furry friends to consider? Here are some pointers

1. Carpet is still an option. You may think you have to avoid it due to potential stains, but there's plenty of technology that combats that. Remember to look for carpets that are stain resistant, have low moisture absorption, and are durable.

2. Get your hardwood coated. Spills from a water bowl and and scratches from claws can damage your beautiful hardwood. A high quality coating of urethane can protect it.

3. Vinyl is easy on your pets' paws and your wallet. If hardwood is out of your budget, vinyl is the next best option. It can mimic the look of stone or hardwood, but is easier for your pets to walk on. Most versions are water resistant, and easy to clean.

